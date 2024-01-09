World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
World Hindi Day 2024: Check out these wishes, images and messages to share on World Hindi Day this year
January 10 is celebrated annually as World Hindi Day to spread awareness about Hindi as an international language across the world and the day is especially observed by Indian embassies abroad. After English and Mandarin Chinese, Hindi is the most spoken language globally, which is spoken by 600 million people across the world.
According to the Census of India of 2001, our country has 122 major languages and 1599 other languages but Hindi in Devanagari script is the official language of the central government in India and also of the Union, as per the Article 343 of the Constitution of India. It is an Indo-Aryan language but contrary to popular belief, it is not the national language of India since the Constitution of India does not give any language the status of national language.
Ahead of World Hindi Day 2024, check out these wishes, images and messages to share on World Hindi Day this year:
- “Wishing you a vibrant and joyous World Hindi Day! Let's celebrate the beauty and richness of the Hindi language together.”
- “On World Hindi Day, let's take pride in our language and culture. May Hindi continue to thrive and connect hearts around the globe.”
- “Happy World Hindi Day! May the eloquence of Hindi fill your life with poetry, warmth, and understanding.”
- “Warm wishes on World Hindi Day! May the beauty of our language inspire unity, love, and cultural harmony.”
- “As we celebrate World Hindi Day, let's cherish the cultural heritage and linguistic diversity that Hindi represents. Best wishes to all!”
- “May the spirit of World Hindi Day fill your life with the richness of our language. Wishing you joy, prosperity, and linguistic pride.”
- “Happy World Hindi Day! Let's embrace and celebrate the language that binds us together and reflects the soul of our nation.”
- “On this special day, let's extend our heartfelt wishes for a world resonating with the beauty and essence of the Hindi language. Happy World Hindi Day!”
- “Warm greetings on World Hindi Day! May the language of love, Hindi, continue to flourish and spread its essence worldwide.”
- "Wishing everyone a Happy World Hindi Day! May the eloquence of Hindi words weave a tapestry of cultural understanding and harmony."