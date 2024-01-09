January 10 is celebrated annually as World Hindi Day to spread awareness about Hindi as an international language across the world and the day is especially observed by Indian embassies abroad. After English and Mandarin Chinese, Hindi is the most spoken language globally, which is spoken by 600 million people across the world. World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share (Image by Siddharth Vidyarthi from Pixabay)

According to the Census of India of 2001, our country has 122 major languages and 1599 other languages but Hindi in Devanagari script is the official language of the central government in India and also of the Union, as per the Article 343 of the Constitution of India. It is an Indo-Aryan language but contrary to popular belief, it is not the national language of India since the Constitution of India does not give any language the status of national language.

Ahead of World Hindi Day 2024, check out these wishes, images and messages to share on World Hindi Day this year: