World Turtle Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebrations and all that you need to know

World Turtle Day 2024: Turtles and tortoises are different creatures, even though sometimes they are mistaken for one another. Both turtles and tortoises have distinct differences, and both of these creatures contribute significantly to the ecosystem development and wellbeing. Every year, World Turtle Day is observed to raise awareness about the lifestyle and habitat of turtles as well as tortoises and urge people to understand them better and contribute to their wellbeing. As we gear up to celebrate the special day dedicated to turtles, here are a few things that we must be aware of. Every year, World Turtle Day is observed on May 23 all over the world. (File Photo)

Every year, World Turtle Day is observed on May 23 all over the world. This year, World Turtle Day falls on Thursday.

American Tortoise Rescue is an organisation that helps in wellbeing and rescue of tortoises and turtles. Learning the differences between the two creatures is the first step in understanding them better. Every year, World Turtle Day is observed on May 23. It was started in the year 2000 by American tortoise Rescue as a way of urging people to come together to understand tortoises and turtles better.

Tortoises live on land, while turtles live in water. Tortoises can live up to 300 years, while the lifespan of turtles is 40 years. However, despite the differences, both turtles and tortoises play significant roles in the ecosystem. Turtles feed on dead fish that wash up on the shore while tortoises dig up holes that are inhabited by other creatures.

The best way to celebrate the special day is by adopting a turtle or a tortoise and ensuring that we contribute to their wellbeing. We can also donate to turtle conservation centers. Volunteering at turtle rescue centers can help us to understand the challenges faced by them and urge people to create a better environment for them.