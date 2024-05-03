10 refreshing ways to have amla in summer for weight loss and immunity

Nutrition can have a profound impact on our well-being and making dietary tweaks as per the season ensures one stays healthy, happy and disease-free. Summer season can be extremely tough when the temperatures cross 40 degrees and the heatwave threatens to weaken the immunity. It can leave you with low energy and appetite apart from putting you at risk of many heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration. There is no dearth of seasonal fruits and veggies that can help you cool down the body. (Also read: 10 hydrating fruits to beat the heatwave and stay healthy) Sushma PS, Chief Dietician- JNI in an interview with HT Digital shares 10 unique ways to consume amla in summer which are not just tasty but can also boost your immunity.(Freepik)

Amla is considered one of the most powerful fruits in Ayurveda with its immunity-boosting and digestive properties. It has a high amount of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants that can help you reap a variety of health benefits from lowering cholesterol, improving eye health to aiding in weight loss. Most importantly, amla in summer season can help to keep the body naturally cool, preventing heatstroke and other summer illnesses.

10 summer amla recipes you must try

1. Amla juice with mint: Mint and amla can be your best buddies as this juice not only helps cool down your body, but also keep your immunity against diseases high. To make a cool beverage, blend amla with water and mint leaves. Mint has a cooling effect and also facilitates digestion while Amla one of the most potent fruits in Ayurveda and is a storehouse of Vitamin C, fibre, Vitamin A, B1 and E.

2. Smoothie with amla: For a flavourful and nutrient-rich breakfast, you can use amla in your morning smoothie. All you have to do is to blend yoghurt, banana, spinach, and amla together to create a smooth and nourishing smoothie. Spinach being rich in iron can help boost the metabolism.

3. Amla salad. Summer is the season of refreshing salads as it can help support optimum hydration. To make amla salad, combine chopped amla, cucumbers, apple and anar. This salad is full of vitamins and antioxidants abound in this hydrating salad.

4. Amla popsicles: This is the perfect season to crave ice creams, sorbets and frozen treats. Instead of buying the sugary popsicles from stores, make it at home with natural ingredients. For a guilt-free frozen treat, freeze amla juice with pieces of fruit. It's a fantastic method to remain hydrated and cool.

5. Amla-infused water: In hot summers, gut health issues are rampant. To detox your system, amla can be quite effective. For a cleansing beverage, infuse water with sliced amla, cucumber, and mint. This enhances metabolism and aids in the removal of pollutants.

6. Amla chia juice: Adding fibre in food is all the more essential in summers as the merciless heatwave tries to dehydrate your body. Soak chia seeds in amla juice for one hour. Chia seeds encourage fullness and are rich in fibre.

7. Amla sorbet: This is another summer special you can make easily at home. Blend frozen amla puree, honey, and a little lemon juice to make amla sorbet. This tart dessert facilitates digestion.

8. Amla yoghurt dip: Amla can make for an interesting and unique dip. To make a tasty dip, combine amla powder, Greek yoghurt, and spices. Enjoy it as a low-calorie snack with some fresh vegetables.

9. Amla iced tea: To make a delightful drink, brew amla tea with mint leaves and honey, and then chill it. It's a hydrating swap for beverages with added sugar.

10. Amla fruit bowl: Combine chopped amla with other seasonal fruits like pineapple and watermelon to create a nutrition-filled snack bowl. This vibrant bowl is high in fibre and vitamins, making it ideal for boosting immunity and losing weight.