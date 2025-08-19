100-year-old woman says she walks 4 miles every day to stay fit, shares secret to longevity: ‘A lot of exercise, sleep’

As you grow old, popular discourse may tell you to take it slow and not work out regularly, so as not to put pressure on your body. But research shows that it is far from the truth. Regular workouts, in fact, even strength training, are the secret to being fit in your old age. A lot of exercise and plenty of sleep are the secret to Ruth's longevity and fitness.

In an August 18 Instagram post, Ruth, a 100-year-old woman, proved our theory true. The video shared by a page, Evry.day Club, shows the host, Ryan James, asking Ruth about the secret to longevity and her fitness as she works out on the seated elliptical machine. In the clip, she revealed that she works on the equipment for an hour, completing almost 4 miles.

The secret to longevity

Sharing Ruth's video, Ryan captioned the post, “I started walking 4 miles a day” - Ruth (100 years young). In today’s interview, Ruth shares her secret to living healthy at 100, her daily workout routine, and what she eats.”

When asked what she does to stay so fit and look so great at her age, the 100-year-old woman, who has a 78-year-old daughter who accompanies her to the gym, revealed the secret to her longevity. She said, “When I retired, I started walking four miles a day, and that's just what keeps you going. A lot of exercise, plenty of sleep. I go to bed at 9:30 at night, and I eat a lot of vegetables, trying to keep healthy. Would you say that you're rich? I think I am. You look it.”

How did the internet react?

Ruth's dedication to fitness impressed the internet. One Instagram user commented under her video, “She’s 100 and has her health!!! She is so rich!” Another wrote, “My neighbour is 90, she bikes 7 miles a day and walks 2-3 miles every day. I always say I wanna be like her when I grow up, I’m 38.”

Someone commented, “Omg, Ruth, the icon that you are!” Another wrote, “What a blessing!! praying that I’ll still be around and kicking when my daughter is 78 years young too.”

Should you work out in old age?

A single session of moderate to vigorous physical activity provides immediate benefits for your health. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exercising among older adults has far-reaching benefits, including reduced blood pressure, improved brain health, better heart health, cancer prevention, healthy weight management, independent living, bone strength, and balance and coordination.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.