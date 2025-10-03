102-year-old French woman shares the secret to her long life: Daily yoga, a lot of honey with coffee for breakfast and…

Yoga can promote healthy ageing and reduce the visible signs of ageing. In a September 29 interview with The New York Times, Charlotte Chopin, who has taught yoga in Lere, a French village, since 1982, credited yoga for her long life — she is 102. Also read | Fauja Singh dies at 114: When 'world’s oldest marathon runner' revealed why he ate only 'simple Punjabi vegetarian food’ Charlotte Chopin, 102, credits yoga and her simple daily routine for her long life. (Pics courtesy: The New York Times)

Did you know that in 2024, Charlotte was even awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for being an outstanding ambassador for yoga, and she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

In her new interview, the yoga teacher has shared her simple approach to ageing well. Charlotte admitted she can’t do all of the yoga poses anymore — she ruled out handstands a few years ago — but she can still touch her toes. Charlotte, who reportedly didn’t try yoga until she was 50, said yoga offers her 'serenity'. She said she ‘does not have too many problems’ as she has yoga in her life — ‘an activity that she likes’.

In a video posted by the portal, Charlotte said she would lose everything if she stopped yoga, and also shared her number 1 tip for people who want to reach her age: “I would be very annoyed (with no yoga). I don't dare to think about it... move and eat well.” She also revealed her favourite yoga pose: ‘You reach your head and lift your feet, your legs.’

Charlotte's simple daily routine

She also shared details of what she eats – her usual breakfast includes coffee, toast with butter and honey or jam and ‘sometimes a spoonful of jelly by itself’.

Charlotte shared that she starts her day the same way every day: “My favourite part of the day is breakfast. I wake up, I eat a lot of honey with coffee and a large toast. I mostly eat vegetables, cheese, and fruits. Most of the time, I go for a walk outside... then afterwards, if I have my yoga class, I do my class.”

Looking for tips that could help you age well? Then click here – from diet changes to skincare routine additions, nutritionist Kiran Kukreja has shared 7 anti-ageing tips that you could start from today.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.