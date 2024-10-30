105-year-old woman reveals the secrets behind her long life: 'Drink Guinness and don't marry'

The quest to uncover the secret of a long life is unending. In fact, it’s a question for many- how to prolong one’s life. They try their hands at superfoods and fitness regimes to enhance the quality of their life. The hack for the longevity of life remains ever elusive. But, a resilient woman recently celebrated her 105th birthday, sharing bizarre secrets to her long life that might just tickle you. Kathleen Hennings is thriving at the age of 105 years, single and drinking her favourite beer.(Care UK/SWNS)

Secrets to long life

UK’s Kathleen Hennings hit the century milestone and is still batting at 105 years old, all owing to her favourite beer- Guinness. Celebrating enthusiastically with friends and staff at her care home, she shared an eccentric secret to a long life: drinking Guinness and staying single. Her friends gifted her several cans of Guinness and pint glasses.

It reminds us that achieving a long life is not a race where you must get your hands on every new trend to cope with ageing. But by embracing simplicity and being happy, one can lead a fulfilling and happy life. Take Kathleen for instance, who lived a simple life with pints of her favourite drink. Devoid of spousal stress, she crossed the big 100 milestone.

She was born in 1919 in Brixton and was an accountant by profession in London for several years. During her leisure time, she enjoyed evenings dancing at Covent Garden and attending captivating operas and ballets.

Happiness is integral to your life's quality. By doing things that bring you joy without any inhibition, automatically life starts to feel more meaningful and bigger. Like Kathleen, whether you have a job you love or not, make sure you take time for yourself doing things you love. You don’t need a plus one to follow your passion. By finding joy in your own company, you begin to appreciate the value of life. And when you do, life may just hold the doors longer for you.

What is Guinness

Guinness is a traditional Irish Stout Beer, made from barley, hops, water, and a specific strain of ale yeast. It has a dark sweetness with an intense bitter note to it. The juxtaposition of sweetness and bitterness makes this beer special. The smooth, creamy richness leaves a creamy aftertaste. Roasted barley imparts a deep note of coffee flavour as well.

