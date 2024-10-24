Stand on one leg right now! The easiest way to track how well you are ageing

Ageing is inevitable and everyone is concerned whether they are ageing the healthy way or not. Walking, grip strength and other methods are more traditional ways of assessing ageing. However, a study published in PLOS ONE finds an even simpler technique to evaluate whether you are properly ageing. It is the ability to stand on one leg and maintain balance. Standing on one leg requires balance, flexibility and core strength. (Pexels)

Simplest way of tracking ageing

An easy balance test while standing on one leg is a surprising method for tracking ageing. According to the study, among healthy adults over the age of 50, the duration for which they can maintain their balance on one leg, particularly the non-dominant leg, showed a decline, signifying ageing. This ability to balance decreases with age. It is a clear and uncomplicated technique for determining the ageing process for both men and women.

How it works

Balancing on one leg is an easy way to understand the first signs of ageing. (Pexels)

The researchers at the Mayo Clinic and other institutes examined 40 healthy adults. They were grouped on the basis of age—those under 65 and those above. Their strength, balance, and walking were examined. Even though walking is popularly considered to reflect ageing, across the different age groups, walking patterns showed little to no differences. This indicates that walking is not a good indicator for tracking ageing.

However, here is where it becomes interesting, the ability to stand and balance on one leg reduces substantially with age. Older adults can balance 2.2 seconds on their non-dominant leg, and 1.7 seconds on their dominant leg. After this duration, there was a noticeable body sway. Even the grip and knee strength plummet.

This is groundbreaking due to its simplicity and practical utility. Appropriate age tracking requires machines, devices and medical consultation that may not always be accessible. But the method of balancing on one leg is very easy to uncover early signs of ageing and can be done conveniently at home.

Disclaimer: This article is for your informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of a doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

