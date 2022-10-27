3 reasons why soya chunks are not healthy for you

Soya chunks are an excellent source of protein, especially for vegetarians or vegans who do not eat eggs, meat, dairy and other such animal-based sources. Low in cholesterol, easy to cook, great in taste, soy chunks can be conveniently made even during a hectic day with no need to chop or cook for long. Soya chunks are made from defatted soy flour which is a by-product from extracting soybean oil and high in protein. Proteins are vital for our body to perform important functions from growth and maintenance of tissues, balancing hormones, fluids, improving immunity, providing energy, building bones, muscles, cartilage and skin among many others. So, eating soy chunks regularly can fulfil protein requirements of vegetarians. (Also read: High protein superfoods you can easily include in daily diet)

So, can one have it daily? Health experts agree that soy chunks being dense in protein and low in carbs are a good option to include in the meals, but eating too much of it can cause hormonal imbalance and thyroid issues. Part of the problem is also due to soy chunks being highly processed and genetically modified.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary in her latest post discusses the harmful effects of eating soy chunks in excess.

Chowdhary says there are three problems with having soya chunks:

1. Soy is genetically modified in most cases

90% of soyabeans/soya crops are genetically modified (GMO). Over 90% of soybeans in the United States and across India are GMO, and due to cross-pollination by wind and insects, the remaining 10% of non-GMO soy isn’t guaranteed to be non-GMO.

2. Soy chunks are highly processed

Processed soy chunks and mock meats not edamame or tempeh are not efficient source of getting in your protein. Because of the way they are processed they cause inflammation. Eat natural unprocessed forms or get yourself a good vegan protein shake to get enough protein.

3. Too much of soy creates hormonal imbalance

Too much of it, which means more than 4 times a week is linked to thyroid trouble. The isoflavones in soy products may be linked to thyroid disorders. Studies have also shown it increases estrogen levels in the body and testosterone in males. Again, please don’t confuse this with edamame or tempeh. Tofu is questionable. Organic varieties are ok twice a week.

“Isoflavones, which are phytoestrogens present in large quantities in soy and soy-derived products, have estrogenic activity, inhibit protein tyrosine kinase, and exert other effects in the human body. Thus, the recent spread of soy consumption in Western populations emphasizes the need to more fully understand the potential effects in the body," says a study by National Library of Medicine.

Having it in moderation will make sure you get all the benefits of soy chunks while avoiding the adverse ones.

