5 powerful Ayurvedic herbs to include in your diet this monsoon to prevent diseases

The dreamy weather and the soothing pitter patter of rains makes monsoon one of the most awaited times of the year. Not only the season gives us a break from scorching summer heat, but also a perfect excuse to indulge in some of our favourite street foods. From health point-of-view, however, monsoons are far from ideal. Food-borne diseases, mosquito-borne diseases, seasonal infections and fever can all wreak havoc with our health. Even from an Ayurvedic standpoint, monsoon can lead to dosha imbalances which could affect overall well-being. There are certain herbs and spices that can restore these dosha imbalances are boost our immunity. (Also read: Mango shake or banana shake, which is better as per Ayurveda?) Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post suggests amazing herbs that one must incorporate into their diet during the monsoon season that can boost overall health and support your immune system.(Freepik)

Here's a list:

Ashwagandha

Also known as withania somnifera, ashwagandha has immune-modulating properties that can help strengthen the immune system. Consuming ashwagandha as a supplement can help boost your health during the monsoon season. Apart from immunity, this magical herb can also help soothe brain, reduce swelling, work wonders for your blood pressure.

Neem

While its bitter taste can dissuade people to include it in their daily routine, this herb is especially beneficial in monsoon and can even help you take care of your skin apart from preventing microbial infections. Batra says nimbidin and nimbolide, which are constituents of neem, have been found to possess antibacterial and antifungal properties. Drinking neem tea or chewing neem leaves can promote overall well-being.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass contains compounds like citral, which exhibit antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties. Consuming lemongrass tea or incorporating lemongrass-based soup can help strengthen your immune system and protect against common illnesses during the monsoon.

Giloy

Giloy, an anti-inflammatory, antipyretic herb which helps to boost your immunity to fight against the infection and helps in early recovery. Giloy has Javarghana (antipyretic) (fever-reducing) properties and may help manage fever and flu-like symptoms. Consuming Giloy as a decoction or in powdered form can help fortify your immune system during the monsoon

Ginger

The presence of gingerol a major bioactive constituent of ginger, has been reported to possess anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antitumor, antioxidant, and antibacterial functions. Drinking ginger tea or adding grated ginger to soups, stews, or stir-fries can help boost your overall health during the monsoon season.

