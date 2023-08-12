Arthritis is a term that encompasses over 100 known forms with the number continuing to grow, where the various types of arthritis range from inflammation caused by an overactive immune system to cartilage wear and tear, such as osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis and joint pain, stiffness and swelling are common symptoms of arthritis. Experts claim that incorporating Yoga asanas into your routine can significantly improve your range of motion and provide relief.

5 Yoga exercises to manage arthritis, strengthen your joints, alleviate pain (Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shared that Yoga asanas offer dynamic movement, muscle stretching, strength-building and enhanced flexibility. He encouraged practice the following poses slowly, holding each for at least ten to fifteen seconds, while maintaining awareness of your body and breathing through the positions for a safe and beneficial practice:

Hastottanasana (Raised Arms Pose):

Hasta Uttanasana or Hastottanasana or raised arm yoga pose (Instagram/@nikkiwellsyoga)

Method: While inhaling slowly, raise both arms over your head and interlock your palms. Stand tall and erect on the ground. As you exhale, bring your arms down to the Samasthithi position.

2. Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose):

Malasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Stand in the Samasthithi position with your feet and shoulders apart. Gently squat down, separating your legs slightly wider than your body. Lean your torso forward to fit snugly between your thighs while exhaling. Keep your feet flat on the floor and join your palms together.

3. Samasthithi/Tadasana (Mountain Pose):

Tadasana or Mountain Pose (Twitter/drvaaash)

Method: Stand tall with your toes and heels touching. Keep your shoulders relaxed and engage your abdominal muscles. Stay and breathe for 5-8 breaths, evenly distributing your weight between both feet.

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend):

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend (Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method: Start by stretching your legs forward, ensuring a slight bend in your knees. Keep your spine upright as you raise your arms overhead. While exhaling, hinge at your hips and bend forward, placing your upper body over your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers or any other accessible area.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):

Dhanurasana or backbending or bow pose exercise of Yoga (Twitter/Official_JES)

Method: Lie on your stomach with your knees bent and parallel to each other. Grasp your ankles firmly with your palms. Raise your arms and legs as high as possible, looking up as you hold the pose.

Siddha Walk

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar advised, “Apart from yoga asanas, the Siddha Walk is a traditional yogic spiritual practice known for its potential to promote intellectual, spiritual, and physical well-being. It is a dynamic system founded on scientific principles that can profoundly transform individuals' mental and physical makeup. The Siddha Walk involves tracing the figure 8 while walking from the South to the North direction. This pattern must be followed for a minimum of 11 minutes. After completing the required duration of rounds, you must reverse the direction and walk from North to South for another 11 minutes.”

He suggested, “By regularly practicing these Yoga asanas and embracing spiritual practices like the Siddha Walk, you can strengthen your joints, alleviate pain, and improve your overall well-being. Always approach yoga with mindfulness, listen to your body's signals and respect its limits to ensure a safe and effective practice. Remember, consistency is key, and gradual progress will lead to significant improvements in your joint health and overall quality of life.”