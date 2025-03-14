6 common weight loss myths busted: Expert explains the reasoning behind popular claims

Weight loss is a committed journey that requires one to be dedicated and show consistency. But with social media, every other person suggesting new diet and workout plans, it's not uncommon to get confused with all the latest fads and trends. But it's important to segregate what's true and what's an exaggerated claim to attain your fitness goal. Unless you understand properly, debunk the myths, there are high potentials of your fitness efforts getting derailed, putting you back to square one, irrespective of the efforts you put in. Weight loss requires dedication and consistency.(Shutterstock)

That's why we have got you sorted to make sure you stay on top of your fitness goals and know what's right and what's not.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manoj Jain, Consultant, General Surgery (Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopic, Bariatric, Metabolic and Robotic Surgeon) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, shared 6 myths and dispelled them. He provided a comprehensive breakdown on each of the aspects of weight loss, from exercises, weight loss meds, diets, to surgical procedures.

These are the myths Dr Jain shared, along with detailed reasoning behind each of the myths:

Myth 1: Exercise alone will do the trick for weight loss

Simply exercising is not enough.(Shutterstock)

Recent research indicates that exercise alone does not work when it comes to weight loss. This is the case since exercising not only burns calories but also boosts the basal metabolic rate (BMR) of an individual, which subsequently increases hunger. Most people are unaware that they unknowingly balance out the burnt calories by eating more food, hence nullifying their efforts. Additionally, weight loss is an ongoing process, and if exercise is cut back with the same diet, weight gain can be expected. Both exercise and diet must be included in a well-balanced plan to achieve lasting weight control.

ALSO READ: Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'best exercise routine for permanent weight loss'

Myth 2: There is a single best way to lose weight

There is no universal method of losing weight. Efficient methods rely on various factors, such as body mass index (BMI), lifestyle, and comorbidities. The main methods are:

• Dietary changes: Regulation of calorie consumption, selection of nutrient-rich foods, and optimal meal timing.

• Physical exercise: Routine exercise in accordance with individual requirements.

• Pharmacotherapy: Medications like semaglutide-based medications in certain situations.

• Non-surgical procedures: Gastric balloons and endoscopic therapies.

• Surgical interventions: Bariatric surgery in the case of severe obesity. For those with a BMI of 22.5-27.5, diet and exercise can be enough, but pharmacotherapy or surgery is required for higher BMI ranges.

Myth 3: Dieting alone is enough to lose weight

Only dieting won't help either.(Shutterstock)

Food is important in weight control, but diet alone cannot ensure long-term weight loss. Lifestyle changes, such as staying away from processed foods, limiting liquid calories from alcohol and sweetened beverages, and having regular meal times, are crucial. Research suggests that late-night eating can lead to weight gain, and proper sleep is also vital in maintaining metabolism and hunger. Therefore, a comprehensive strategy encompassing dietary changes and lifestyle changes is required for successful weight loss.

Myth 4: Rapid weight loss is healthy

While most individuals would prefer for a quick fix, losing weight rapidly can have serious repercussions for a person's health. Losing weight over the rate of 1-1.5 kg a month is associated with poor nutritional states, gallstones, and wasting ketosis. In cases of severe obesity, a gradual approach of about 10-15 kg weight loss (30 to 50 percent excess weight loss) within a year is achievable, sustainable from a medical perspective, and unlikely to do harm.

Myth 5: Weight loss medications as a shortcut

Ozempic is a popular weight loss drug.(Shutterstock)

GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Rybelsus, Ozempic and Wegovy, have gained notoriety as tools for weight management. They behave by regulating hunger hormones and can be significantly effective under medical guidance. They also, however, could cause side effects like nausea and diarrhea, and in rare occasions, thyroid and pancreas problems. They should never be taken without direct influence from a physician and are meant for those with Class II or III obesity who are not good candidates for surgery but in need of help in controlling their weight.

ALSO READ: Woman reveals how she dropped 8 kg in 7 weeks at 43 with simple weight loss tips: 'I mimicked what Ozempic does...'

Myth 6: Weight loss for aesthetics only

Most people pursue weight loss with aesthetic interests; the primary reason should be to promote general health. Obesity has a link with severe conditions of diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease, and sleep apnea. Early intervention can avert these complications. For patients wishing to shed 5-10 kg for weddings or baby-making, diet, exercise, and medicine should help with a bit of patience. However, for patients with a BMI above 35, surgical and nonsurgical medical intervention may be indicated.

To sum up, based on what Dr Jain shared, weight loss is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It needs to be tailored to everyone's unique needs. Similarly, it's not a one-way road either, that solely depending on a particular aspect like workout or diet will yield results. Weight loss is a collective effort of dieting, workouts, and major lifestyle changes. Dr Jain concluded by reiterating that weight loss isn't for aesthetic needs. Many choose to lose weight for certain aesthetic goals, like the summer snatched bod, but Dr Jain reminded that weight loss is an imperative factor in long-term health.