7 effective ways to keep pollution out of your home and create a healthier indoor environment for your family

Indoor air pollution is a silent problem that affects many homes. From cleaning products to cooking smoke, several everyday activities can reduce air quality. Here are seven effective and easy ways to keep pollution out of your home. As pollution worsens across Indian cities, here are several ways to keep pollution out of your home.(Pexels)

Different ways to keep pollution away

1. Reduce the use of chemical cleaning products

One of the main reasons the environment of your home gets affected is volatile organic compounds. Most of the store-bought cleaners release volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can irritate the eyes, nose, and lungs. Opting for and switching to natural options like vinegar, baking soda, or plant-based cleaners can greatly reduce harmful exposure. Fragrance-free and low-VOC products are also safer for indoor air.

2. Control humidity levels

High humidity encourages mold, dust mites, and bacteria, which can make allergies and breathing problems even worse. Using an exhaust fan in kitchens and bathrooms or a dehumidifier if needed, is beneficial for ventilation. Keeping indoor humidity between 30 and 50 per cent helps maintain healthy air, according to Superior Air Management.

3. Do not smoke indoors

Smoking inside releases harmful gases and fine particles that stay in the air and on surfaces. This passive smoking can affect everyone in the house, especially children and older adults. Keeping smoking strictly outdoors will definitely protect indoor air quality.

4. Avoid using carpets

Carpets trap dust, pet hair, and allergens, making air quality worse. Where regular vacuuming and washing can be helpful, it is also time-consuming. Switching to hard flooring instead of carpet is a simpler and more effective solution to keep the pollution out of the house.

5. Use indoor plants wisely

Plants are a natural source to protect the environment. You can opt for indoor plantations like Philodendron oxycardium, Sansevieria, and Red Aglaonema to help create a fresher indoor environment. While plants alone cannot remove all pollution, they do support cleaner air and add natural freshness to your home, according to homeonline.com.

6. Limit agarbattis and candles

Agarbattis can increase PM 2.5 levels by five to seven times. Even herbal versions release harmful particles. Scented candles also emit VOCs. If needed, light them outdoors. Remember, there is no such thing as “good smoke.”

7. Ensure proper kitchen ventilation

Whenever cooking, make sure there is proper ventilation. Cooking releases smoke, grease, and moisture in your surroundings. Without ventilation, these pollutants spread throughout the house. Usage of a chimney or exhaust fan removes fumes quickly and helps keep indoor air clean.

Pollution control begins at home. Small changes in daily habits can make a big difference to your family’s health and well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.