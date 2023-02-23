9 essential oils with amazing benefits for your mind and body

Essential oils are highly concentrated extracts from plants that have been used for thousands of years for their therapeutic benefits. Living life one drop at a time is true for essential oils as they are just so potent and right from mood enhancers to migraines to gut cleansers, there is an oil for nearly everything under the sun.

Oils can be a very vast topic in itself and it's easy to immerse yourself in it and still feel confused about where to begin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Malika Singh, Certified Integrative Nutrition and Health Coach, suggested top 6 essential oils to equip your cabinet -

1. Lavender Oil: Often referred to as the OG of essential oils, this oil is ideal for relaxation, reducing anxiety, and can enhance sleep quality. Just a few drops of this oil on your pillow can add a calming effect to your sleep routine. Bonus perks: Lavender is also great to keep your wardrobe smelling fresh and fragrant.

2. Lemon Oil: When life gives you lemons- you sniff! This essential oil has numerous advantages and applications. It can help nourish the skin, and its powerful crisp uplifting scent can be diffused throughout the house as a natural cleaner. Its fragrance is also very uplifting and energizing and promotes feelings of lightness, cheer and joy.

3. Peppermint Oil: A drop of Peppermint essential oil can take care of your aches, pains, and stuffy nose. A drop of oil massaged into the neck will serve to awaken the senses and relieve stress. It is such a versatile oil that it can even be used with shampoo to encourage healthy scalp circulation. When you feel weary and fatigued, add a few drops to a cold water compress or foot bath to relax your body. This oil is a must in your basket of essential oils.

4. Rosemary Oil: Refresh, recharge, and focus with Rosemary. This is a great oil to enhance brain power. Breathing in rosemary can even improve speed and accuracy during demanding mental tasks, add this one to your work desk and space for added clarity and focus.

5. Ylang Ylang: Sniffing Ylang Ylang is known to soothe inflammation, induce relaxation and can even lower heart rate and blood pressure.

6. Frankincense Oil: Frankincense, is widely regarded as one of the most valuable and unique essential oils with extraordinary qualities. It can hydrate and rejuvenate skin, and soothe irritated skin. The aroma of this oil also helps balance out mood, leaving you feeling peaceful, relaxed, and calm.

Adding to the list, Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS Nutritionist, shared the amazing benefits of a few essential oils for your mind and body:

1. Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil is known for its powerful antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used to treat acne, fungal infections, and dandruff. It can also help boost the immune system and promote healing.

2. Eucalyptus oil: Eucalyptus oil is frequently used to treat respiratory problems such as coughs, colds, and sinus infections. It provides a cooling effect that can help relieve muscle and joint pain. It can also be utilized to repel insects naturally.

3. Sandalwood oil: Sandalwood oil is extracted from the fragrant sandalwood tree and is known for its calming and grounding effects. It can help reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, and improve mental clarity. It is also used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

4. Lavender oil: Lavender oil is one of the most popular essential oils, known for its calming and soothing properties. It can help reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, and improve sleep quality. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can be used to treat skin conditions.

5. Peppermint oil: Peppermint oil has a refreshing and cooling effect that can help alleviate headaches, muscle pain, and digestive issues such as bloating and nausea. It also has antibacterial properties and can be used to freshen your breath and reduce sinus congestion.

6. Lemon oil: Lemon oil has an uplifting and refreshing aroma that can help boost mood and reduce stress. It can also support digestion and immune system strengthening. It contains antibacterial qualities and is suitable for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

Start with these few oils, to begin with as you work your way up to adding more oils and blends but remember: keep your friends close, but your oils and your oils even closer.