A snippet of Rhea Chakraborty's intense workout at the gym

Rhea Chakraborty loves her fitness routine. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been spotted working out in animal mode at the gym and loving her routine. Rhea keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. Be it high intensity workout routines or yoga, Rhea likes to be up to date with her fitness regime and hardly misses a day from the gym. Rhea also keeps sharing the routines on her social media profiles with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their workouts seriously.

Rhea, a day back, brushed our midweek blues away with a fitness snippet fresh off her gym. Rhea, in the video, can be seen engrossed in her workout and focusing her dedication and hard work into working on herself. In the beginning of the video, Rhea can be seen acing barbell squats. With weights on her shoulders, Rhea can be seen performing squats repeatedly. In the later part of the video, Rhea can be seen working on her legs by lying on an inclined seat of sorts and pushing a gym equipment with her legs. Rhea wrapped the video with a glimpse of herself performing lunges and going forward. "Stronger," in capitals - Rhea's fitness mantra is loud and clear. Dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of grey gym trousers, Rhea can be seen setting the bar higher for us. Here's a snippet right off her gym routine - take a look:

Squats help in strengthening the core and the muscles of the lower body. It also helps in burning mega calories and boosting the athletic ability of the body. Lunges, on the other hand, helps in working out of a range of muscles, such as abdominals, back muscles, gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves. It also helps in increasing muscle mass and toning the body.