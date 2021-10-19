A snippet of Sonu Sood’s ‘daily grind’ in the gym

Sonu Sood swears by high intensity workouts. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted in his favourite place doing his favourite thing – in the gym, working out. Snippets of his workout diaries always make their way on social media and manage to stun us.

Sonu Sood keeps giving us major fitness FOMO with each and every workout picture and video that he shares on his Instagram family. With it, he also intends to motivate his Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously.

Sonu Sood never takes a day off from his fitness routine. On Tuesday, he shared yet another snippet from his gym diaries where he can be seen working out like a beast. “Daily grind,” wrote Sony, drawing attention to the daily hardwork and dedication that it takes to maintain his health. Take a look:

In the video, Sonu can be seen hanging by a rod and doing pull ups repeatedly, working on his arm muscles. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a black and white pair of gym shorts, Sonu can be seen in animal mode in the gym.

Sonu can make anything turn into his workout space. A few days back, the actor shared a video on his Instagram profile where he can be seen working out on his way down on an escalator. Take a look:

Here’s a video of Sonu Sood acing the human flag. In the video, he can be seen holding a rod and pulling his entire body up to form perpendicular to the vertical rod. He accompanied his post with these hashtags - #throwback and #humanflag. +

The pullup exercise, as performed by Sonu Sood in the video, comes with multiple benefits. It helps in strengthening the back, arm and shoulder muscles. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, pullups also help in improving the overall body strength and fitness level.

