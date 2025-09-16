AIIMS gastroenterologist says you have been 'pooping wrong all your life,' reveals 3 common mistakes

Taking a dump may be a daily, ordinary business, but is there a slight chance you may be doing it wrong? The toilet business is relegated to the background of the day. It is a no-brainer to keep it private, but how you defecate shapes your health in more ways than one. Constipation happens if you don't change your pooping habits.(Freepik)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared in an August 16 Instagram post that you have been ‘pooping wrong all your life.'

Here are the three tips which he shared:

1. Don't push

First mistake is pushing, as Dr Sethi pointed out. You may think pushing will get the stool out, but it's actually counterproductive in the long run. The harder you push more troubling problems pop up. The gastroenterologist explained, “Straining is equal to haemorrhoids, anal fissures, and even rectal prolapse. Focus on deep breathing rather than pushing.”

2. Don't scroll on phone

While the alone time in the washroom may tempt you to check your phone in peace, don't get carried away, as this worsens the risks of haemorrhoids. When you are using a phone, you are likely to spend more time.

Dr Sethi told what happens if you sit for a long time on the toilet: "Extra sitting time increases pressure on the rectal veins, which means a higher risk of haemorrhoids. So keep it to less than five minutes."

3. Don't ignore the urge

Often, one may ignore nature's call, maybe the urge coming up at an inconvenient time, but postponing defecation worsens things for you.

Dr Sethi warned not to hold it in. He said, “Don't ignore the urge, holding it is equal to the stool getting harder and constipation getting worse. So train your gut to say go when it says go.”

Pooping may be a mundane part of your regular life, but changing small habits positively influences your overall health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.