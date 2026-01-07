AIIMS trained gastroenterologist shares tiramisu chia pudding recipe to beat sugar cravings while staying healthy

Just got started with your New Year's resolution of staying away from sweet treats and already struggling? What if you could actually indulge and satisfy your sweet tooth without breaching your healthy eating goals? In fact, you do not have to lose your mind to choose between discipline and dessert. Craving sweet treats like creamy tiramisu, try the healthier alternative- chia seed tiramisu pudding so that you don't break your resolution. (PC: Shutterstock)

When you put your mind to it, there's a smart way to get the best of both worlds. The key is to recreate your favourite sweet treats with healthier ingredients so that your nutrition goals are not compromised.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared in an Instagram post on January 7, revealing the recipe for the healthier version of the popular treat: tiramisu.

Recipe

The tirarimu recipe Dr Sethi shared included nutritious ingredients and is easy and convenient to make, without any major complicated steps. Even absolute beginners can prepare it, as it does not demand any major culinary skills. Key preparation elements that often feel intimidating in sweet treats, such as baking, are avoided as the dessert is refrigerated.



Here are the ingredients and method: "2 tablespoons chia seeds, 1 cup Greek yoghurt, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 pinch of salt, 1/4 cup of brewed decaf coffee. Stir everything well. Let it chill in the fridge overnight, and it sets to the perfect chia pudding consistency. Top it with half a teaspoon of cocoa powder."

Here, the Greek yoghurt mimics the creamy texture of the tiramisu, while the decaf coffee gives it the rich, flavourful note. Chia seeds provide the much-needed pudding-like consistency.

Health value

The dish aligns well with health goals. According to the gastroentrologist, it contains fibre and protein, which offer a wide range of health benefits, from blunting blood sugar spikes and improving gut health to supporting muscle and bone health.

The individual ingredients also bring strong nutritional value, with chia seeds being a rich source of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, honey acting as a natural alternative to sugar, and Greek yoghurt being a great source of protein.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.