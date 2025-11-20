AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 8 simple habits to enhance your health before 2026

With only a few weeks left until 2026, it’s a good moment to take stock of your daily habits and how they’re shaping your overall health. The new year often brings big resolutions, but it’s the smaller, consistent routines that create the strongest foundations for wellbeing. Simple shifts - the kind you can start today - can transform how energised, balanced and resilient you feel as you step into the year ahead. Post-meal walks are great for digestion, according to Dr Sethi.(Pexel)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 7 things that happen when you walk 10 minutes post meals daily

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience and training from AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, has outlined eight simple habits that can drastically elevate your health as you step into 2026. In an Instagram post shared on 15 November, the gut health expert breaks down how habits such as getting morning sunlight and taking post-meal walks can meaningfully support and enhance your overall wellbeing.

Don’t start your day with scrolling

Dr Sethi suggests beginning your day with a moment of gratitude rather than reaching for your phone and scrolling the moment you open your eyes. He explains, “Cortisol peaks in the morning. Scrolling raises stress further; gratitude activates your vagus nerve and steadies digestion for the day. (Also, don’t take your phone to the toilet.)”

Get 10 minutes of morning sunlight

According to Dr Sethi, exposure to natural morning light not only helps reset the body’s internal clock but also supports vitamin D synthesis and gut health. He elaborates, “Morning light resets your circadian rhythm, boosts vitamin D and mood, and keeps your gut clock aligned.”

Walk 10 minutes after meals

The gastroenterologist explains that even a simple 10-minute walk after meals can do wonders for digestion while helping to keep blood-sugar levels stable. This small habit also goes a long way in preventing that heavy, post-meal slump that so many people experience.

Add fermented foods

Dr Sethi recommends incorporating fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi or kanji into your diet at least three times a week. These naturally nourish and support a healthy gut microbiome, reducing the need for supplementary capsules.

Add more herbs and spices

According to the gastroenterologist, adding more herbs and spices to foods and drinks can support gut health while reducing inflammation naturally. He explains, “Turmeric, ginger, cumin, fennel, and black pepper support digestion, reduce inflammation, and nurture healthy gut microbes. Aim for 30 different plant foods a week - herbs and spices are an easy, powerful way to reach that goal.”

Maintain a 12-hour eating window

Dr Sethi recommends following a 12-hour eating window - for example, from 8 am to 8 pm. This gives your gut the overnight downtime it needs to repair, reset and naturally detoxify.

Include berries regularly

Berries are an excellent source of antioxidants and powerful prebiotics that deserve a regular place in your daily diet. Dr Sethi recommends rinsing them well with baking soda and water to remove toxic residues. According to the gastroenterologist, “Berries fuel beneficial bacteria, lower oxidative stress, and protect liver cells.”

Prioritise sleep

According to Dr Sethi, seven to eight hours of quality sleep is essential for your overall health. He emphasises that adequate rest is essential for your gut microbiome to regenerate overnight. Staying up late disrupts the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which can impair digestion and trigger stronger sugar cravings the following day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.