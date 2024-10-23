People are highly concerned about increasing air pollution and its significant impact on one’s overall well-being while stepping outdoors but what about the indoor air quality? While you may be actively worried about the quality of air outdoors, you shouldn’t overlook the same when it comes to indoors. Air purifiers aren’t enough: 4 simple habits to breathe cleaner air indoors (Photo by Stills by Rohit)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanggita Checker, Consultant Chest Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, explained, “Various bacteria, allergens, germs, viruses, dirt and dust particles sneak into your house while you may not be aware. These pathogens can enter your house through windows and doors and this can negatively affect the AQI inside your house.”

She elaborated, “It heightens the risk of frequently falling sick or contracting various viral infections. This is why it becomes crucial to take necessary precautions and safety measures to keep your indoor air quality in the healthy range for the betterment of your health.”

Indoor air pollution leads to minor problems such as headaches and allergies to as grave as heart disease and lung cancer. (Freepik)

Dr Sanggita Checker suggested the following tips to breathe clean air in the morning -

1. Minimise indoor pollution:

You can not control or manage the quality of air outdoors but you can surely manage the indoor AQI. Be mindful of how certain activities can significantly contribute to poor AQI indoors. This can include activities like smoking, not properly cleaning your house, having no ventilation and using cleaning products with strong smells. Avoiding these habits can help improve the quality of air indoors.

2. Proper ventilation:

Ensure that you promote proper ventilation throughout the house. If you have noticed that the air quality outdoors is better with minimal pollution or dust in the air then do not hesitate to open your windows. This can allow fresh and clean air to circulate while flushing out pathogens and all the dust particles that can hamper indoor AQI.

ALSO READ: Air pollution affects life expectancy: Here’s how to protect your children

3. Keep your house clean:

Regularly cleaning your house can help get rid of unwanted dust and dirt from your house that can contribute to poor AQI. Deep-cleaning your house while dusting the surface can help maintain the quality of air indoors.

Household dust more dangerous than you ever thought (Shutterstock)

4. Use air purifiers:

Supplement all of these measures with air purifiers. These air purifiers can be easily installed in your halls or bedrooms to purify your air to promote clean breathing. While looking for air purifiers go with high-quality air purifiers that come with HEPA filters. This can help in removing the pollutants, allergens and various harmful particles present in the air.