Anand Mahindra applauds ‘senior citizen’ with Hulk-like physique lifting heavy weights in Monday motivation post: Watch

The post quickly garnered attention, racking up a flood of reactions across X. One user wrote, “He makes ‘Senior Citizen’ look like a mislabel. Whether natural or not, the real flex is decades of discipline, recovery awareness and consistency. If his mindset pushes you to train harder and smarter, that’s the real gain.” Another commented, “This is what lifelong consistency looks like. Age is truly just a number when your habits are strong.”

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) on February 16, Mahindra wrote, “Can you maintain this bulk without steroids? Don’t know.” However, he emphasised that beyond the muscular transformation, it was the man’s mindset that truly stood out to him. “But it’s his attitude that’s going to be my motivation every time I do my weight training workout… ” he added.

The clip featured a visibly fit elderly man with an impressive, Hulk-like physique lifting heavy weights with confidence and flexing his muscles. Praising the man’s extraordinary fitness level, Mahindra remarked that he makes the term “senior citizen” seem “way out of place.” (Also read: Gurugram neurologist reveals why no single ‘magic fruit’ can protect your heart; shares what you should really do )

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, kicked off the week with a dose of fitness inspiration that quickly grabbed attention online. Known for his thoughtful reflections, wit and life lessons, the veteran industrialist shared a powerful gym video under the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

A third user added, “Forget steroids or not, maintaining this level of energy and enthusiasm at that age is the real inspiration.” Several others pointed out that long-term discipline matters far more than shortcuts. “Even if someone questions the bulk, you cannot fake that kind of dedication for years. That’s earned,” one person wrote.

Another reaction read, “Most people give excuses at 30. This man is lifting heavy at 60+. What’s stopping us?” Echoing the sentiment, a user commented, “The best part of this post is focusing on mindset. Strength begins in the mind.” Others described the video as “a wake-up call,” “proof that consistency beats age,” and “the kind of Monday motivation we actually needed.”

One user summed it up perfectly: “Recovery, discipline, sleep, nutrition, this is decades of smart living. That’s the real transformation.”

Why seniors should do strength training An October 2022 study published in JAMA Network Open found that combining strength training at least twice a week with 2.5 hours of aerobic exercise reduced mortality risk by 30 percent. Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra calls muscle-building a “retirement savings plan” in his Instagram post, stressing that developing strength at any age helps maintain independence, prevent injuries, and slow down ageing.

According to Dr Chopra, muscle acts as “health insurance” by improving bone density, metabolism and insulin sensitivity while lowering disease risk. He emphasises that it’s never too late to start, whether you’re 20 or 60, lifting weights protects joints and supports pain-free movement.

A study in the Journal of Ageing and Physical Activity (April 2025) also challenged the belief that ageing muscles are significantly weaker, finding that older adults did not experience greater muscle damage after exercise compared to younger individuals. Click here to read more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.