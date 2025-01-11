Angry about injustice? Here’s why you might believe in wild conspiracy theories

What makes some people gravitate toward conspiracy theories while others dismiss them? Recent research published in Personality and Individual Differences explores how trait anger — a tendency to experience frequent and intense anger — may make individuals more prone to believing in conspiracy theories. From flat Earth to global pandemics: Here's why anger fuels conspiracy thinking.(File Photo)

The findings highlight an interesting connection between emotions, perceptions of “evil intentions”, and belief in both mild and extreme conspiracies.

Understanding conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories offer alternative explanations for events, often claiming that powerful groups operate in secret to manipulate outcomes for personal gain, sometimes at the expense of the greater good. From beliefs in government cover-ups to corporate malfeasance, conspiracy theories provide seemingly simple explanations for complex or unsettling realities.

These theories are not all created equal as some involve relatively benign intentions - like the claim that the Earth is flat - while others suggest deeply malicious motives, such as orchestrating tragic events for power or profit. However, what psychological factors make certain individuals more likely to believe in these theories?

The role of anger

Eddie Harmon-Jones and his team sought to uncover how anger influences conspiracy belief; where they divided conspiracy theories into two categories: those involving low-evil intentions (e.g., covering up the truth about extraterrestrial life) and those involving high-evil intentions (e.g., orchestrating a global pandemic for financial gain). Their studies explored whether anger amplifies belief in conspiracies, regardless of their perceived level of malevolence.

Candace Owens pushed for Kanye West's conspiracy theory addressing Diddy's alleged deep connections with federal agencies.

Key findings

The researchers conducted two online studies with over 275 participants in total, examining their belief in 24 conspiracy theories. For each theory, both low-evil and high-evil versions were presented. Participants also completed questionnaires assessing anger, humility, intellectual humility life satisfaction and general conspiracy mentality—a tendency to suspect that major events are orchestrated by secret groups. Key findings included-

Anger Drives Belief: Participants with higher levels of trait anger were more likely to believe in both low-evil and high-evil conspiracy theories.

Participants with higher levels of trait anger were more likely to believe in both low-evil and high-evil conspiracy theories. High-Evil Theories Are More Polarising: While participants found high-evil conspiracy theories more malicious, they were less likely to believe in them compared to low-evil versions.

While participants found high-evil conspiracy theories more malicious, they were less likely to believe in them compared to low-evil versions. Demographic Differences: Younger individuals and those with lower education levels were more inclined to believe in conspiracy theories, particularly those involving low-evil intentions.

Why anger matters

Anger is often triggered by perceived injustice or wrongdoing, emotions that conspiracy theories exploit. Believing that a secret group is causing harm can validate feelings of anger and provide an outlet for it. The study suggested that angry individuals may be especially susceptible to high-evil theories because these narratives resonate with their emotional state.

The complexity of conspiracy mentality

Beyond anger, the research identified “conspiracy mentality” as the strongest predictor of belief. This mindset reflects a general tendency to assume hidden agendas behind significant events, even without evidence. Interestingly, those who believed in low-evil theories were also more likely to believe in high-evil ones, reinforcing the idea that a general distrust of authority underpins conspiracy thinking.

Ever since the possibility of Disease X made headlines, conspiracy theorists have been spreading various claims about the potential outbreak (Pixabay - representational image)

Takeaway

The study sheds light on how emotions and perceptions of evil influence belief in conspiracy theories and also underscores the need for further research with larger, more diverse populations to better understand these dynamics. For now, the findings highlight an important takeaway: addressing conspiracy beliefs may require more than just debunking false information.

It could involve tackling the underlying emotions—like anger—and fostering trust in institutions, transparency and critical thinking. As society becomes increasingly polarised and misinformation spreads more easily, understanding what drives belief in conspiracy theories can help foster empathy and constructive dialogue.

Whether you are sceptical or curious about conspiracies, this research offers valuable insights into how emotions and worldviews shape the way we see the truth.

Study reference:

The study, titled “Belief in Conspiracy Theories That Differ in Evil Intentions: Correlations with Anger and Other Traits”, was conducted by researchers Eddie Harmon-Jones, Kinga Szymaniak, Gabriel Sebban and Cindy Harmon-Jones.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.