Animal flow to meditation: Samantha Akkineni shows what her weekend looks like
Samantha Akkineni shares glimpses from her weekend(Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Akkineni shares glimpses from her weekend(Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
health

Animal flow to meditation: Samantha Akkineni shows what her weekend looks like

  • Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared snippets from her animal flow workout routine along with a picture of herself meditating while urging followers to start taking care of themselves.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Celebrities like Milind Soman, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora keep telling their fans to take care of their physical fitness and mental health. Even Samantha Akkineni keeps sharing snippets from her meditation sessions as well as her intense fitness routines to urge followers to take steps in that direction.

Samantha is known for trying some not so regular forms of workouts. She keeps challenging herself in the gym by trying out new things on a regular basis and championing them. At the beginning of 2021, the actor started learning a new form of exercise called animal flow. Since then, she has been at it and the latest video that she shared from her session left us speechless.

Dressed in a halter-neck one-piece workout jumpsuit, Samantha can be seen nailing an intense session in the gym. The actor captioned her Instagram story, "It has been an absolute pleasure @thetarzanboy (sic)." Tarzan boy who goes by the name of Ashwin is her trainer.

Samantha Akkineni nails her animal flow session(Instagram stories/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Akkineni nails her animal flow session(Instagram stories/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)

That was not all, Samantha also shared a post on Instagram talking about the importance of meditation and what it means to her. She even spoke about the surreal feelings she experiences every time she sits down to meditate and how it changes her perception of things. The image that showed the actor sitting cross-legged in a lotus pose was captioned, "Every time I sit down to meditate, there’s a surreal feeling that passes through me. It changes the way I look at things and frees me from internal thoughts that hold me back. Meditation brings a sense of calm and positivity in my life (sic)."

She added, "What ever may be the method of meditation or the school of yoga that you follow. Start your journey now ..It will be the greatest gift that you can give yourself (sic)." The actor ended with a saying by Sadhguru, "'Meditation is the only way to freedom from stress as it is a dimension beyond the mind. All the stress and struggle are of the mind' @sadhguru" (sic)."

