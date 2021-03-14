Animal flow to meditation: Samantha Akkineni shows what her weekend looks like
- Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared snippets from her animal flow workout routine along with a picture of herself meditating while urging followers to start taking care of themselves.
Celebrities like Milind Soman, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora keep telling their fans to take care of their physical fitness and mental health. Even Samantha Akkineni keeps sharing snippets from her meditation sessions as well as her intense fitness routines to urge followers to take steps in that direction.
Samantha is known for trying some not so regular forms of workouts. She keeps challenging herself in the gym by trying out new things on a regular basis and championing them. At the beginning of 2021, the actor started learning a new form of exercise called animal flow. Since then, she has been at it and the latest video that she shared from her session left us speechless.
Dressed in a halter-neck one-piece workout jumpsuit, Samantha can be seen nailing an intense session in the gym. The actor captioned her Instagram story, "It has been an absolute pleasure @thetarzanboy (sic)." Tarzan boy who goes by the name of Ashwin is her trainer.
That was not all, Samantha also shared a post on Instagram talking about the importance of meditation and what it means to her. She even spoke about the surreal feelings she experiences every time she sits down to meditate and how it changes her perception of things. The image that showed the actor sitting cross-legged in a lotus pose was captioned, "Every time I sit down to meditate, there’s a surreal feeling that passes through me. It changes the way I look at things and frees me from internal thoughts that hold me back. Meditation brings a sense of calm and positivity in my life (sic)."
She added, "What ever may be the method of meditation or the school of yoga that you follow. Start your journey now ..It will be the greatest gift that you can give yourself (sic)." The actor ended with a saying by Sadhguru, "'Meditation is the only way to freedom from stress as it is a dimension beyond the mind. All the stress and struggle are of the mind' @sadhguru" (sic)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal flow to meditation: Samantha Akkineni shows what her weekend looks like
- Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared snippets from her animal flow workout routine along with a picture of herself meditating while urging followers to start taking care of themselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine-induced antibodies less effective against some variants: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer cells may evade chemotherapy by going dormant, suggests study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayurveda closely linked to respect Indian culture gives to environment: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MRI scans more precisely define, detect abnormalities in unborn babies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sound sleep could heal traumatic brain injuries. Here's how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how electricity could help speed wound healing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: Severe kidney problems; cancer patients to not delay second vaccine dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barechested Milind Soman does one arm swings to build more strength in new video
- Milind Soman recently shared a video of himself working out amid lush greenery and spoke about the new exercise that he is trying in order to build his strength. The actor also motivated fans to make choices that are good for the body, mind and soul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study says, cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial intelligence that can calculate suicide attempt risk tested in the US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stroke survivors more likely to attempt suicide: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower stress levels lead to lesser consumption of fast food: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how head injuries may worsen cognitive decline decades later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan's extreme fitness video will make you feel lazy, we bet
- Sussanne Khan recently posted a clip that shows the mother-of-two sweating it hard during at-home workout session. This clip will make you want to not procrastinate and exercise during the weekend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox