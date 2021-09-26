Ankita Konwar aces Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana with ease and we are inspired

Always the one to pull off complex stretching poses and Yoga asanas, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar left fitness enthusiasts stunned again as she effortlessly nailed Yoga's extended hand-to-big-toe exercise or Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana. Though Ankita inspired fans with a powerful survival message on thriving after surviving trauma, it was her jaw-dropping extended hand-to-big-toe exercise on the beach that motivated us to roll out our Yoga mats already.

A couple of days back, Ankita had opened up about the trauma of being “Abused as a child. Grew up in hostels. Lived in foreign cities alone. Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother. Lost ex-lover. Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love (sic).” Braving life's challenges like a true fighter, Ankita dropped an encouraging self love message that read, “So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am. Love yourself (sic).”

Taking to her social media handle this weekend, Ankita shared refreshing pictures from her visit to the beach recently that showed her pulling off a not-so-easy Yoga posture. Standing on one leg and balancing her body weight on it, Ankita side-raised her other leg with its toes up to her shoulders and held them with one hand while keeping the other outstretched in parallel direction.

In the other picture, Ankita was seen jumping with joy in a happy state of mind. Flashing her million dollar smile for the camera, Ankita captioned the pictures, “Once you decide to survive, you start to thrive .. #fridaymantra #fridayfitness #mood #yoga #beachvibes (sic).”

Benefits:

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana or Yoga's extended hand-to-big-toe pose strengthens the legs, ankles and the muscles around the knees, deeply stretches the hamstrings or the back thigh muscles, calves and hips and opens the hips, shoulders and arms. This exercise can help to relieve lower back pain and also improves digestion.

