Anti-ageing sun protection pills: Go for these key ingredients in oral sunscreen supplements to ace youthful skin

Sun protection is not just about what you apply to your skin—it is also about how you protect it from within. While topical sunscreens remain the gold standard in UV defence, oral photoprotection is emerging as a valuable tool to reinforce skin resilience against oxidative stress, inflammation and collagen degradation caused by UV exposure. Want stronger, healthier skin? These 3 sunscreen supplements boost UV defense.(File Photo)

How oral photoprotection works: Key ingredients

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Renita Rajan, Founder of CHOSEN, revealed that certain bioactive compounds have shown strong scientific backing in protecting the skin from sun-induced damage. Among them, Pycnogenol, Marine Collagen Peptides, and Astaxanthin stand out for their multi-faceted photoprotective benefits. She elaborated -

Pycnogenol (French Maritime Pine Bark Extract) – One of the most extensively studied oral photoprotectors, Pycnogenol has been clinically proven to reduce UV-induced erythema (redness), regulate melanin production, and boost hyaluronic acid levels— helping maintain hydration and skin elasticity. It also modulates nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB), a key pathway in inflammation control, making it a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent for long-term skin health.

Marine Collagen Peptides – UV radiation accelerates collagen breakdown, leading to wrinkles and loss of skin firmness. Supplementing with marine collagen provides bioavailable peptides that stimulate fibroblast activity and collagen biosynthesis, supporting faster skin repair and improved elasticity after sun exposure.

Astaxanthin – This potent carotenoid neutralises reactive oxygen species (ROS) generated by UV exposure, reducing inflammation and protecting against photoaging. Astaxanthin also helps mitigate HEVL (blue light)-induced pigmentation, making it beneficial for those prone to hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.

Sun damage protection: Study suggests that the chemicals found in rice have been shown to protect the skin against the sun’s rays.(File image)

Why oral sunscreens work best as part of a combination strategy

According to Dr Renita Rajan, while oral photoprotectors cannot replace topical sunscreens, they enhance the skin’s natural defence mechanisms when used alongside other protective measures:

Broad-spectrum topical sunscreens to block UVA, UVB and HEVL (blue light). Physical sun protection such as UPF clothing, hats and sunglasses to reduce direct exposure. Oral photoprotectors to counteract oxidative stress, boost hydration and support collagen integrity.

What the science says: Clinical endpoints for oral photoprotection

Dr Renita Rajan shared that the benefits of oral photoprotection extend beyond simply reducing sunburn (erythema). Studies show that ingredients like Pycnogenol and Astaxanthin also help:

Modulate immune responses – Preventing UV-induced immunosuppression, which plays a key role in skin ageing and long-term resilience.

Enhance barrier function – Strengthening the skin's ability to recover post-UV exposure.

Reduce oxidative stress and inflammation – Slowing down photoaging and collagen breakdown over time.

People wearing sun protection gear amid a heatwave walk on a street in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

The future of sun protection: A holistic approach

Dr Renita Rajan asserted that the next evolution in sun care is a synergistic approach, where internal and external strategies work together for comprehensive skin defence. Future research may focus on:

Personalised photoprotection – Tailoring oral supplementation based on an individual's genetic predisposition to sun-induced damage. Improved bioavailability – Enhancing the absorption of antioxidants and collagen peptides for higher efficacy. Combination therapies – Merging oral and topical sun protection for optimal skin longevity.

Dr Renita Rajan concluded, “Oral photoprotection is not a replacement for sunscreen, but it is a scientifically supported way to reinforce skin health from within. When combined with broad-spectrum sunscreen and physical sun protection, Pycnogenol, Marine Collagen, and Astaxanthin help strengthen skin structure, maintain hydration, and improve long-term UV resilience. As research continues to advance, integrating internal sun protection strategies will play a growing role in modern skincare, anti-ageing and overall skin longevity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.