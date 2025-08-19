Anupam Kher at 70 proves age is just a number with his impressive workout video: 'Life is like riding a bicycle…’

Anupam Kher, known for his stellar performances, also inspires with his fitness journey. At 70, the actor swears by consistency and discipline to stay fit. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his workout routine on Instagram, proving that age is just a number when it comes to health and strength. (Also read: How 86-year-old Helen went from walking with cane to jumping on trampoline in 4 months; celebrity trainer shares secrets ) Anupam Kher showcases his fitness routine on Instagram, emphasising discipline and consistency.(Instagram/@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher gives fans glimpse into his workout routine

On August 19, Anupam took to Instagram to share a powerful workout video with the caption, “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” In the clip, the 70-year-old actor is seen shirtless, drenched in sweat, performing multiple lat pulldowns with sheer determination.

This isn’t the first time the actor has given fans a glimpse of his fitness journey. Earlier, he shared two monochrome shots flaunting his toned back, encouraging followers to adopt a disciplined fitness routine for a healthier lifestyle. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “It is hard to beat a person who never gives up!!” and playfully asked, “Sahi jaa raha hu na?” (Am I going right?)

Health benefits of lat pulldown

The lat pulldown is a powerhouse exercise that targets your back muscles, especially the latissimus dorsi, while also engaging your shoulders, arms, and core. Regularly doing it helps improve posture, strengthens the upper body for better pulling movements, reduces the risk of back pain, and enhances overall stability, making it a great move for both fitness and everyday strength.

Why people should exercise in old age

According to research published in the Journal of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics (2024), regular physical activity significantly improves cardiovascular health, muscle strength, bone density, cognitive function, and overall quality of life in older adults. It also highlights the importance of customised exercise programs, strong community support, and the use of technology to encourage long-term adherence and promote healthy ageing.