Are all liver tumours cancerous? Doctor explains basic differences, symptoms to watch out for

The liver plays a vital role in several key bodily functions, including metabolism, detoxification, and digestion. Due to its rich blood supply and complex structure, it is also susceptible to abnormal growths, some of which may be benign while others can be malignant. The liver is prone to abnormal growths that can be benign or malignant.(Twitter/AHealthyBod)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aditya Punamiya, Consultant Surgical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali said, “A mistaken belief among patients is that cancer of the liver is the equivalent of any liver tumor. In fact, not all tumors are malignant, and the knowledge of this fact is very crucial for accurate diagnosis and treatment.”

How to differentiate between liver tumour and liver cancer?

The doctor highlighted, “A liver tumor is any unusual density that appears within the liver. They may be benign (non-malignant) or malignant (cancerous). In the majority of instances, benign tumors such as hemangiomas, focal nodular hyperplasia (FNH), and hepatic cysts do not need treatment unless they become large or begin to produce symptoms.”

Dr. Aditya Punamiya added that although the most frequent form is hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), cancer of the liver refers to malignant tumors in particular. The liver can also get secondary cancers, which are cancers that occur in one area of the body and move to the liver.

Signs of liver illnesses to be aware of:

Liver tumors tend to progress quietly during their initial stages, particularly benign tumors. The signs eventually become very common and encompass the following:

Abnormal weight loss

Fatigue and loss of appetite

Pain or swelling in the upper abdomen

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Nausea or vomiting

Because symptoms of liver disease are not distinctive, they could be overlooked without proper screening.

Importance of early detection:

"Benign tumors can be detected early and thereby internal hemorrhage and other complications can be avoided. Early detection significantly enhances the possibility of curative treatment for malignant tumors, including liver transplantation, surgery, or targeted therapy. Prevention of liver cancer is possible with hepatitis B vaccination, lifestyle changes, regular screening, and early treatment of liver disease," the doctor emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.