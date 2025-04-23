Doctors warn: Liver cancer could hit you in your 20s. Here's what to watch out for in your diet

Liver cancer is fast emerging as a major health concern, particularly in South India, where lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity and fatty liver are driving a sharp increase in cases. High alcohol consumption and changing dietary habits have further fuelled this rise, making liver cancer a growing threat. Liver cancer crisis: How these foods in your diet are fuelling a deadly wave.(Image by Unsplash)

Experts sound alarm on India's silent epidemic

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Kesav, Senior Consultant and Head of Division - Interventional Radiology at Gokulam Hospital in Trivandrum, shared, “What’s especially concerning is that fatty liver disease, once seen in older adults, is now being diagnosed in children as young as five or six. If we don’t act now, we could soon see liver cancer affecting people in their twenties or thirties, making early transplants a harsh reality.”

Soft drinks being high in sugar and soda pose grave risk to a person's overall health and puts one at risk of obesity, diabetes, cancer, liver damage, digestive issues and bone health troubles.(Freepik)

He revealed, “Despite being one of the deadliest cancers due to late detection, liver cancer is often preventable. Regular screening, healthy lifestyle choices, and advancements in minimally invasive treatments like ablation and Balloon TACE offer hope in tackling this growing epidemic.”

Experts link diet to liver cancer spike

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Jignesh Reddy, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli, cautioned, “We’re seeing a worrying rise in liver cancer, especially among younger people, and a lot of it comes down to lifestyle. Processed foods are now a part of our diets from infancy, gradually altering liver function in ways we don’t always realise. In South India, factors like high processed rice consumption, a humid climate and fructose-heavy diets could be fueling metabolic liver diseases more than in North India, where wheat and millet are more common.”

Green tea: A Japanese study found that drinking green tea every day could improve liver health. Green tea contains catechins which protect from some forms of cancer. (Shutterstock)

He concluded, “With conditions like diabetes and hypertension playing a bigger role, fatty liver disease is now recognised as Metabolic Associated Liver Disease (MASH). The focus really needs to be on prevention, raising awareness, making healthier choices, and catching issues early. While surgery or transplant offers the best chance at a cure, only a small percentage of patients qualify, which is why early intervention is so important.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.