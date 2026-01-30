Are celebrity trainers duping you? Fitness trainer reacts to Kareena Kapoor's workout routine, says ‘it's not worth it’

Zaraish Dhanani (Zee), a nutritionist, fitness coach, and founder of Zealocity, an online platform for sustainable nutrition , shared a video on Instagram on January 29, reacting to a clip of a fancy workout routine followed by Bollywood icon, Kareena Kapoor. He points out that while celebrity trainers and dietitians often promote flashy diets and trendy workout routines, their popularity doesn’t necessarily mean they’re effective or capable of delivering meaningful, long-term results.

Celebrity fitness secrets are endlessly tempting - after all, if a Bollywood star can look the way they do at 45 by following a particular diet or workout, it’s easy to assume the same formula will work for you too. But beneath the glossy videos and “exclusive” routines lies an important question: are these fancy, celebrity-approved methods actually more effective than simple, consistent habits? Or does chasing what looks impressive on screen often lead to wasted effort, frustration, and results that fall short of the hype?

Is ‘celebrity’ fitness worth it? Part of his caption reads, “‘Celebrity’ trainers are always clowns. From silly detox, gut cleanse diets, to sh***y, unnecessary workouts - celebrity trainers are injurious to health and money.” Zee strongly condemns the blind adoption of celebrity-endorsed routines simply because they’re associated with a famous figure you admire, stressing that such approaches are unlikely to help you achieve your own health or fitness goals.

The fitness trainer continues in his video, “As a fitness professional, this is cringe. This right here proves that money does not always buy you quality. I mean, she's probably paying like lakhs a month to her trainer. First off, I'm sorry to say, but the celebrity dietitians and celebrity trainers are the absolute clowns of the industry. I mean, they do absolute quackery in the name of celebrity fancy s***, and it's not worth it.”

Simple always beats fancy According to him, simple, sustainable routines - whether related to diet or exercise - are far easier to stick to and tend to deliver better, healthier results than trendy approaches like keto plans or detox diets.

He explains, “Whether it is about diet or workout, a simple diet always beats keto, detox, fasting diet. And a simple workout like push-ups, planks, hatha yoga, suryanamaskar, all of that beats these silly things and they're also safer and better - that would actually make you build more muscle and make you actually functionally strong and fit.”

The nutritionist cautions against drawing fitness and diet inspiration from celebrity culture, warning that it can not only waste your time and effort but may also put your health at risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.