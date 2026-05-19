Are Pilates rings really ‘magic circles’ for core fitness and flexibility? Here’s why they’re trending

Tired of seeing intense workouts by fitness enthusiasts and gym trainers, promising a toned body and stronger core? You may not need heavy training sessions to achieve your fitness goals. Pilates rings, also known as magic circles, are emerging as a low-impact workout tool recommended by orthopaedic experts for improving core strength, flexibility, and posture. They offer effective yet gentle workouts that are easier on the joints. But are Pilates rings truly effective or just another fitness fad? Here’s what experts say. Pilates rings trend: Simple tool for stronger core and better flexibility (Freepik) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

“Pilates rings are a simple yet effective tool for improving core engagement, posture, balance, and flexibility without putting excessive strain on the joints. When used consistently, they can help strengthen deep stabilising muscles and make workouts more controlled and effective,” says Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Director – Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital.

What Is A Pilates Ring? A Pilates ring is a circular, flexible resistance tool that usually measures around 12 to 15 inches in diameter. It comes with padded handles on both sides, offering a comfortable grip during workouts. The ring is designed to provide light resistance and create controlled instability, which helps engage the muscles, especially the core, more effectively.

According to experts, the Pilates ring is typically placed between the arms, thighs, or ankles during exercises to activate additional muscle fibres and intensify movements. It is commonly used to improve posture, enhance muscle control, strengthen the core, and develop better balance and stability.