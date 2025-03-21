Are you a night owl? Science says staying up late can make you more vulnerable to stress, anxiety and depression

Are you someone who loves staying up late but often finds yourself feeling down? Your night owl habits could be linked to depression risk, and it's not what you might think. Just like how some people are naturally more "night creatures", research is showing that your late nights might have more to do with your mood than you realise. Research indicates that sleep preferences affect emotional well-being, with night owls facing higher challenges. (Unsplash)

Link between sleep preferences and depression

Scientists at the University of Surrey recently found a link between sleep preferences, mindfulness, and depression in a study published in PLOS ONE on March 19. Their research shows that night owls tend to score lower on mindfulness skills like being present and expressing emotions, along with experiencing poorer sleep quality, which may explain why they often have more depression symptoms compared to early risers.

A study reveals night owls face increased depression risks due to poor sleep and low mindfulness.(Pexels)

Early birds and night owls differ in more than just sleep schedules. Your chronotype, whether you thrive in the morning or evening, impacts cognition and emotions. While genetically influenced, it shifts with age, peaking in the late teens and early twenties. This timing is crucial, as depression risk also spikes during young adulthood. In the study, nearly half of university students were evening types, making them more vulnerable during this critical phase.

What the study found

The study examined 546 university students, averaging 19.8 years old, who completed surveys on their chronotype, depression symptoms, mindfulness, rumination, sleep quality, and alcohol use. The findings revealed clear trends: night owls had poorer sleep, drank more alcohol, and scored lower on "acting with awareness", a mindfulness trait linked to staying present rather than running on autopilot.

The study found four key links between night owls and depression: poor sleep, low mindfulness, difficulty expressing emotions, and alcohol use. Sleep quality was the strongest factor. "Acting with awareness" means staying present instead of dwelling on the past or future, helping to break the cycle of negative thoughts tied to depression.

Role of mindfulness and alcohol

The "describing" aspect of mindfulness helps label emotions, reducing their intensity. Saying "I'm anxious about this deadline" creates distance from the feeling. Night owls scored lower in this skill, likely due to "social jetlag", the misalignment between their natural rhythm and society's early schedule. This sleep debt leads to fatigue, making it harder to stay present and self-aware.

Night owls face depression risks due to poor sleep, low mindfulness, and alcohol use. (Pixabay)

One surprising finding was alcohol's role. While night owls drank more, higher consumption was linked to fewer depression symptoms, possibly due to its social aspect in university life. Only 8.3 percent reported heavy drinking, suggesting most drank socially rather than excessively.

How night owls can improve their mental health

For those who function better at night, these insights offer hope. Instead of forcing an early schedule, prioritising sleep quality and mindfulness could be key to better mental health. Schools and workplaces which favour morning routines might also consider flexible scheduling to support evening types.

The good news? Mindfulness can be improved. Research shows that training in awareness and emotional labelling helps reduce depression symptoms, especially for students. Better sleep hygiene can also help night owls get quality rest, lowering depression risk. Rather than becoming morning people, night owls might benefit most from embracing their natural rhythm while developing skills to protect their mental health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.