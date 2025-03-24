Are you eating enough protein? Doctor reveals truth about plant vs animal protein and how to best meet your body's needs

How much protein should you eat in a day?

The amount of protein your body needs depends on various factors, such as age, sex, weight, activity level, and overall health. However, Jessie said the recommended daily protein intake, which was '0.8 grams of protein per kilo body weight per day (which is about 56 grams of protein per day for a 150-pound or 68-kg person), was a joke' and added that the intake should be closer to '2 grams of protein per kilo body weight per day' as people should be eating 'way more protein'.

Dr Karan Rajan reacted to her statement by saying in a video, “I have a confession to make. In 2018, on a routine blood test, I found out that I have high cholesterol levels. This was a time when I was fixated on protein, mainly animal protein and I had a scarcity of fibre in my body. A year later, in my reformed meat enthusiast journey after ramping up my fibre intake to 30 grams a day and cutting down my meat consumption, my cholesterol levels normalised.”

Balanced diet with protein-rich and fibre-rich foods

He then said that you can also consider a balanced approach that includes both plant-based and animal-based protein sources, adding, “I don't think macronutrient tribalism serves us well. We don't need to create this false dichotomy of team protein versus team fibre. You can and should have good levels of both in your diet. To this point, my biggest takeaway from years of getting things wrong and learning from people smarter than me is that plant-based protein sources are not incomplete. This, which I also used to believe, is about as accurate as your uncle's Facebook medical advice.”

Plant vs animal protein sources: Which is better?

Plant-based protein sources include legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans), nuts and seeds (almonds, chia seeds, hemp seeds), whole grains (quinoa, brown rice, whole wheat), soy products (tofu, tempeh, edamame), as well as vegetables (broccoli, spinach, kale). While, animal-based protein sources include lean meats (chicken, turkey, fish), eggs, dairy products (milk, Greek yoghurt, paneer), red meat (beef, pork, lamb) and poultry (duck, goose, game meats).

Dr Rajan further said, “In terms of digestibility, the difference between plant and animal proteins is much smaller than you've been led to believe. By all means, go full whack on protein consumption, but consider getting a diversity of protein sources in your diet. For example, from plant sources, unlike animal proteins, these come prepackaged with fibres, resistance starches, and phytochemicals, which act as prebiotics to feed your good bacteria. It is true that we don't have a protein deficiency pandemic like we do with fibre, and health is not an either/or concept – you don't need to cut out protein or become a vegan, everything is about balance and moderation. You can be a protein and a fibre demon at the same time.”

By understanding the roles of protein and fibre in the body and making informed choices about your diet, you can support overall health and well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.