Are you ignoring these signs of viral pneumonia? Here are vaccines that can help protect your lungs (Photo by Pexels)

Viral pneumonia is a threat to your lungs but receiving a vaccine for this virus can be beneficial in reducing the risk of developing this illness and promoting safety. Continue reading to learn more about the vaccines available to fight pneumonia.

Are You Ignoring the Signs?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Samir Garde, Director of Dept of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, shared, “Viral pneumonia is a type of infection caused in the lungs where your lungs become inflamed. Microorganisms like viruses are the main culprits. Common viruses like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronaviruses can contribute to the early onset of viral pneumonia. It typically resolves on its own, unlike bacterial pneumonia which needs certain antibiotics and medications for the treatment.”

Symptoms associated with viral pneumonia are often overlooked as they are similar to cold or flu. Dr Samir Garde revealed, “This includes symptoms like dry coughing, fever, pain or discomfort in the chest, shortness of breath, headache, muscle pain, fatigue and excessive sweating. These symptoms can transform into severe respiratory problems while negatively affecting the quality of life.”

Discover the Life-Saving Vaccines Against Viral Pneumonia

Talking about who is at risk, Dr Samir Garde said, “People with chronic health conditions, weakened immune systems, smoking and increasing age are at higher risk of developing viral pneumonia. Being vaccinated for viral pneumonia can help prevent this disease while ensuring your safety. One should consult their doctor to discuss their concerns about getting vaccinated for this disease.”

He highlighted the vaccines for viral pneumonia -

1. Conjugate pneumococcal vaccine (PCV):

This vaccine is used to combat pneumococcal diseases such as pneumonia, ear infections and meningitis. It is mostly recommended to children but it can also be prescribed to adults with a higher risk of developing viral pneumonia. The vaccine helps the immune system to effectively fight the pneumococcal bacteria while reducing the intensity of the symptoms experienced. Generally, infants receive four shots of this vaccine over the first two years after their birth. However, adults with underlying health conditions and aged 65 and older are advised to receive a single dose of the PCV vaccine.

2. Polysaccharide pneumococcal vaccine (PPSV):

Unlike the Conjugate pneumococcal vaccine (PCV), the PPSV vaccine is made with the Polysaccharide (sugars) of the pneumococcal bacteria. It is primarily recommended for the age group of 65 and older. People with existing health conditions like kidney diseases, asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases), diabetes and weakened immune systems can get vaccinated with PPSV. It is generally safe and possesses minor side effects like redness, inflammation and soreness in the area injected. PPSV vaccine is usually not recommended for infants or children. It stimulates the immune system to actively produce antibodies to fight against this lethal virus. The effectiveness of this vaccine may vary from person to person depending on the widespread of specific strains of pneumococcal bacteria in the body.

3. Influenza vaccine:

This vaccine is initially used to prevent influenza, a type of viral infection that can also lead to pneumonia. High-risk groups like pregnant women, children aged 6 months to 8 years, adults aged 65 and older, and people with health conditions are encouraged to get vaccinated to reduce their likelihood of viral pneumonia.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.