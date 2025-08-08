Are you running correctly? 3 hacks to push long distances without getting tired

Running is one of the most effective cardio workouts, and a good run has several benefits. But are you really running correctly, or just moving one foot forward at a pace, maybe slow shuffling while slouching or just stomping around? Incorrect running may also increase risks of injury, let alone reap the health gains you are eyeing for. And it is not just an incorrect stance, pushing long distances with poor form can leave you huffing and puffing before you even reach your goal distance. This is why knowing the correct way to run is important. Know what kind of technique you need to adopt to run for long distances. (Shutterstock)

Alex Faizer, an ultra-trail running coach who regularly shares endurance tips and running techniques on Instagram, revealed how to run long distances without getting tired.

3 hacks to run long distance without getting tired

Alex shared these 3 hacks to help conserve energy while keeping stamina intact as you push forward:

1. Master your breathing

• Inhale through your nose to maximise oxygen intake.

• Breathe deeply into your diaphragm, not your chest.

• Follow a 3:2 rhythm – inhale for three steps, exhale for two. Keep your breath controlled and natural.

2. Maintain a slight forward lean

This keeps your posture aligned and helps reduce energy waste.

3. Optimise your foot lift

Use your hamstrings to lift your feet, creating a smooth, circular stride for better efficiency.

Health benefits of running

As per WebMD, there are several benefits of running that improve overall health. The first is enhanced cardio health, with running at least 10 minutes a day lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. Running also releases endorphins that promote falling asleep more easily. It strengthens knees and backs, lowering the risk of arthritis and back problems as you age. Not only physical health, but mental health also benefits from running as it lifts mood and energy. Running, hence, provides comprehensive health benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.