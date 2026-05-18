Are you taking the right type and dose of protein supplements? Doctor explains how to maximise health gains

Protein supplements work best for your health and muscle recovery when they fill gaps in your daily nutrition instead of taking the place of whole foods. To support muscle growth and overall health, focus on getting enough nutrition throughout the day and timing your meals well, rather than just relying on shakes after your workouts. How to take protein to maximise muscle growth? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

"Protein is an important nutrient for building muscles, healing tissues, and keeping the body functioning well. Good sources of protein include whole foods like eggs, fish, and beans. Many people also take protein supplements to help meet their daily needs. Using protein supplements correctly can provide benefits and avoid health problems," Dr Anshul Singh, from the Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, tells Health Shots.

How to use protein supplements effectively? To use protein supplements effectively, follow these tips:

1. Pick the right type of protein Whey protein digests quickly, making it great for recovery after a workout. Casein protein digests slowly, so it's best to take it before bedtime. Plant-based proteins are suitable for people who cannot have dairy or follow a vegan diet.

2. Find the correct dose The amount of protein you need each day depends on your age, activity level, and health goals. Generally, sedentary people should aim for 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Athletes, on the other hand, may need 1.6 to 2.0 grams per kilogram.

3. Eat at the right time Eating protein at the right time improves its benefits. After exercising, protein helps muscle recovery and growth. Taking it in the morning provides energy. Protein also helps prevent muscle loss. Consuming casein before bed supports muscle repair and recovery during the night.

4. Combine with a healthy diet Supplements should not replace whole foods they should add to a healthy diet. Eating protein with fibre, healthy fats, and carbohydrates helps your body absorb nutrients and gain more benefits.