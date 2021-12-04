Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora go cycling together at their sultry best in Maldives

A shirtless Arjun Kapoor and a neon green bikini-clad Malaika Arora cycling at a private beach in the Maldives is all the motivation we need to amp up our fitness and romance goals with bae this weekend | Check out the health benefits of the exercise and viral videos inside
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora go cycling together at their sultry best in Maldives(Instagram/arjunkapoor)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 04:29 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Currently enjoying a romantic vacation at the Maldives, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have kept fans hooked to their exotic escapism as they soak in the tropical vibes in Patina Maldives, a resort located within the Fari Islands. A shirtless Arjun and a neon green bikini-clad Malaika cycling at the private beach this Saturday is all the motivation we need to amp up our fitness and romance goals with bae this weekend.

Taking to his social media handle, Arjun shared a few videos where he was seen sweating it out during the cardio session with his lady love. After enjoying a scrumptious meal, Arjun shared a video of the beach and left a message for his fitness trainer, Drew Neal, as he flaunted how the cycling session was helping him burn the cheat meal calories.

In another video, Arjun was seen cycling shirtless with only a pair of sunglasses and followed by Malaika who peddled in a neon green bralette top, teamed with a pair of matching shorts. Taking a dig at Malaika, Arjun pointed out how she had no clue that he was filming her and that cycling was “not her expertise”.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora go cycling at the Maldives (Instagram/arjunkapoor)
Malaika Arora goes cycling at the Maldives (Instagram/arjunkapoor)
Yet another video saw Arjun sharing a glimpse of the “always full of poise and grace” Malaika riding a bicycle in a full sleeves bodycon mini dress. Needless to say, the couple's videos have inspired us to dust off our bicycles and hit the road this weekend to tick off our cardio workout for the day.

 

Malaika Arora goes cycling at the Maldives (Instagram/arjunkapoor)

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

arjun kapoor malaika arora cycling maldives bikini fitness fitness video fitness inspiration romance workout home workout workout goal health exercises viral video
