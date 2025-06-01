As Covid-19 active cases rise above 3300, know early warning signs and precautions to take

India has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, with the total count reaching 3,395, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, May 31. Kerala currently tops the list with 1,336 active cases. Between Friday and Saturday, 685 new Covid-19-positive cases were recorded, along with four deaths – one each from Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. Also read | No cause for worry, but precautions must: Karnataka Minister on Covid spike The active cases of covid-19 cases in India stands at 3395, as of Saturday.(Pixabay)

On May 29, Karnataka reported its fourth Covid-related death, involving a 63-year-old man with comorbidities who had been admitted to a private hospital on May 29.

As concerns around a resurgence of Covid-19 grow, it's important to stay informed about the symptoms and safety measures to protect yourself and those around you.

Early warning signs of Covid-19:

In a May 20 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subhashree Samantaray, associate consultant – infectious diseases, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, highlighted key symptoms to watch for:

Persistent cough

Sore throat

Nausea and vomiting

Conjunctivitis

Confusion (in some cases)

“While most individuals recover with home care, those with underlying health conditions or immunosuppression may experience worsening symptoms,” she added.

Precautions to take:

Dr Samantaray and Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant – respiratory and critical care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, emphasised the following safety guidelines:

Vaccination : Everyone above six months of age should get vaccinated. High-risk groups—including those over 60, individuals with comorbidities, and frontline workers—should prioritize vaccination.

: Everyone above six months of age should get vaccinated. High-risk groups—including those over 60, individuals with comorbidities, and frontline workers—should prioritize vaccination. Booster dose : If it’s been more than six months since your last dose, consult your healthcare provider about a booster shot.

: If it’s been more than six months since your last dose, consult your healthcare provider about a booster shot. Symptom vigilance : Monitor for early symptoms. Isolate immediately if any appear.

: Monitor for early symptoms. Isolate immediately if any appear. Public health measures : Continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene, proper mask usage, especially in crowded places.

: Continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene, proper mask usage, especially in crowded places. Tips to travel: Travelling is generally healthy during this time, added the doctors. Follow all the precautions, such as wearing face mask, following hand hygiene and avoiding going into crowded areas. People with comorbidities might want to delay non-urgent travel till the covid-19 scare is controlled.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.