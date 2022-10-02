Ayurvedic tips to prevent constipation

Constipation, while seems a common or a daily recurring issue, is the onset of many long-term health concerns and complications as it can be a cause of stress and anxiety, low energy, obesity, blockages, etc. Almost everyone is prone to having constipation-related issues during his or her life.

Constipation is generally described as having less than three bowel movements a week. After three days, if the stool or faeces becomes harder and one must put pressure, is seen as a common sign of constipation and if the stools are dry, hard and painful or you have a feeling that you have not fully emptied your bowels, you must start some home remedies, so the issue is not extravagated.

Why does Constipation occur?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, revealed, “The most common causes of constipation are overeating heavy, sour, processed, refined and non-fibrous food. Some people have a habit of suppressing their natural urges and having cold water during the day, which also causes constipation. Today’s lifestyle is a sedentary lifestyle, people sleep during the day, behave insomniac at night and have anxiety – all this creates sluggish metabolism and stirs digestion issues. Consuming heavy gluten and dairy products can create chronic inflammation in the bowel and the bowels can become sluggish.”

She elaborated, “In Ayurveda, constipation happens because of excess Vata in the body. The food we consume typically moves through the digestive tract where the nutrients are absorbed. The partially digested food (waste) that remains there moves from the small intestine to the large intestine, also called the colon. The colon absorbs water from this waste, which creates a solid matter called stool. If you have too much Vata (air) in your body, the body feels dry and absorbs too much water creating dry stool. It is also caused by low Agni (digestive enzyme) and excess Aama mucus. If the digestive fire is slow, food is digested very slowly, creating sticky Aama mucus, which, when accumulated in the colon, makes sticky stool. Sticky stools get stuck in the colon and slowly, after several evacuations, get cleared.”

Asserting that Ayurveda has many natural ways to lessen constipation, Dr Smita Naram suggested some Ayurvedic tips for the same:

1. Haritaki and Castor oil - Haritaki, also known as Terminalia Chebula, is known for its laxative effects and castor oil helps remove toxins, and balance the Vata. This helps relieve inflammation, thus promoting easy bowel movements.

2. Black raisin - This has Vata-reducing properties, thus relieving gas, and bloating, and good digestive aid. Its cooling effect reduces Pitta and acidity too. Soak 20 black raisins in 1 glass of water overnight. Smash it in the morning and drink the liquid and chew the resins every morning.

3. Sesame oil - Sesame oil has the power to balance the Vata. One should apply a bit of lukewarm sesame oil to the navel and massage gently in a circular motion for 10 seconds. I would also recommend having Aampachak tablet, 1 tablet twice a day to promote smooth bowel movement.

She advised, “Constipation can become a serious concern in some individuals thus, they should opt for a detox program of 2-3 weeks, which lubricates and melts dried toxins from the digestive system. Once the toxins are liquefied, they are removed from the body through specially designed laxative treatments and enemas. After such detoxification, digestive functions work much better than before. Bowel movement becomes smooth. Nutrients are absorbed far well than before, creating lots of vibrant energy to work. Releasing the toxins also clears the mind so that you will have a focused and blissful mind.”