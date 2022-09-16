Bacne: What is it and how can you get rid of it

Acne is an extremely common skin disorder that is faced by a lot of us. Bacne is another such problem faced by people. It happens due to a lot of factors. Explaining bacne, Dr. Sushma, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Skinology, Bangalore told HT Lifestyle, “Bacne comprises of 2 words - back and acne, together known as Bacne. Acne can appear on any body part that has oil-secreting glands or hair follicles, including your back, face, chest, and shoulders, legs and so on.” she further added, “These areas like your face, has numerous sebaceous glands that secrete sebum (oil) and cause acne. The result of an accumulation of dead skin cells and oil within the pores in the skin, combined with an overgrowth of a common skin bacteria triggers an inflammatory/non inflammatory response and further leads to acne.”

Speaking of the reasons of why bacne appears, Dr Sushma noted down the possible factors:

Dandruff -Dandruff makes the skin on your scalp flaky. These dry flakes of skin are often responsible for clogging the pores of the skin.

Genes - Although there’s no specific acne gene, genetics can play a role in whether you're prone to acne.

PCOD/PCOS - Hormonal conditions such as PCOD/PCOS can create too much testosterone in the body. This can increase sebum and skin cell production, leading to the occurrence of acne.

Dairy products - Dairy cows are treated with artificial hormones. Those hormones may throw your hormones off balance when you consume milk products. This could trigger acne.

Staying in hot and humid conditions for too long - Increased sweating in such conditions can lead to clogged or obstructed pores. Certain sunscreens and moisturizers, especially those that are a little bit thicker, can contribute to more clogging and further the development of acne.

Dr. Deepthi Ravishankar MD, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Davangere further listed down the ways of prevention and treatment of bacne. They are as follows:

Clothes: Wear loose-fitting workout clothes made of cotton or sweat-wicking fabric. Wash workout clothes after each use.

Avoid popping: Squeezing or popping them can also lead to infecting the pimple and lead to scarring.

Keep your skin clean: Use oil-free skin care products and cosmetics. The packaging may read “non-comedogenic,” “non-acnegenic,” “won’t clog pores,” or “oil-free” . Do not scrub as it can make acne worse.

Hair care: Wash your hair regularly. Long hair may be adding oil and dirt to the skin on your back, causing acne outbreaks. Also, don’t allow conditioner or shampoo to run down your back. Ingredients in these products can also contribute to clogged pores.

Use clean linens: It’s important to use clean towels, sheets and pillowcases so bacteria don’t build up.

Protect your skin from the sun: The sun’s rays tend to darken acne and cause it to last longer. You can help clear acne by always wearing oil-free sunscreen when outdoors. You’ll want to apply sunscreen to all skin that clothes won’t cover.

Try topical creams, gels and cleansers: Benzoyl peroxide products can clear up back acne. When using a benzoyl peroxide cleanser, allow the medicine to stay on the pimples for up to five minutes before rinsing it off. You may also try a retinoid gel or salicylic acid serum after consulting with your dermatologist.