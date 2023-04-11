Benefits of wearing invisalign aligners: Why they're popular alternative to braces?

Invisible aligners have taken the world of dentistry by storm. You will see advertisements hoardings and social media publicity about this revolutionary technology. Let's try to understand what is so remarkable about invisible aligners. The first thing to know is that invisible aligners come from various companies and manufacturers but the market leaders in this industry are a US-based company called Invisalign. Similar to Xerox, the company name has become the common term for photocopying anything, Invisalign has become synonymous with any invisible aligner treatment. From improved comfort and discretion to flexibility and better oral health, Invisalign aligners offer a range of advantages for those seeking orthodontic treatment.(Freepik )

The problem with alignment treatments which were earlier done with braces were problems such as too much pain, the ugly appearance of the metal wires changing the way you look for nearly two years till you finally get a better smile and multiple dental visits. The new technology shifts the paradigm completely and has eradicated any negative effects of treatment allowing better treatment acceptance and a great patient experience.

Dr. Diksha Tahilramani Batra, Prosthodontist, Implantalogist and Smile Design Specialist, shared with HT Lifestyle, the top five benefits of invisible aligner treatment.

1. Alignment with comfort

This is truly comfortable not only in the way it feels but also in the way it looks since it's invisible. Although aligners exert pressure on teeth in order to cause movement of the teeth this pressure is even and tolerable compared to that of metal braces. The occurrence of ulceration and blisters is almost negligible as compared to conventional braces

2. No restrictions

These are removable so you can eat anything and wear them back. Hygiene and maintenance are very simple and since they have to be changed every two weeks you only need to maintain that aligner for a short time. Conventional fixed braces have dietary and maintenance restrictions which require time and commitment from the patient.

3. Reduced dental visits

The treatment plan and necessary movement are fully programmed into each aligner therefore the autonomy for the patient is very high and they can reduce their number of physical appointments. Therefore this treatment works well for international patients who can come in periodically in a few months for their sessions.

4. No breakage

A frequent issue with braces has always been breakage when proper precautions are not taken. Since these treatments run for a few years the incidence of breakage is frequent, but invisible aligners are digitally manufactured with precision and do not break unless in extreme cases due to their innate strength and design.

5. Digital and predictable

Since the entire treatment is planned and executed digitally with the latest CAD CAM technology it eliminates human error and ensures that treatment proceeds and is finished on time as opposed to conventional braces which are dependent on the skill of the orthodontist.

“It is important to know and understand that there may still be some complex treatments that need to be corrected with conventional braces, but this treatment modality significantly reduces the treatment time and patient problems when selected and executed. Aligning crooked teeth has now become convenient and easy so more of us can stop being self-conscious and actually get the smile we always dreamt of!,” concludes Dr. Diksha.