Bengaluru gynaecologist explains why cervical cancer can go undetected until it’s too late; shares early warning signs

“These tests can identify abnormal changes long before the cancer spreads,” she adds. “Waiting for symptoms often means missing the window when treatment is simplest and most effective.” Yet, while screening remains the gold standard, Dr Jayaraman cautions that subtle symptoms should never be dismissed as “normal” or age-related.

“Cervical cancer can develop quietly, without pain or obvious symptoms, making it easy to miss in its early stages,” explains Dr Hemanandini. “In the early phase, the disease exists as precancerous changes in the cells lining the cervix, medically referred to as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN 1, 2, or 3). At this stage, it can only be detected through investigations such as a Pap smear, an HPV test, or a colposcopy, typically available at hospitals and tertiary care centres,” she adds.

Dr Hemanandini Jayaraman, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, shares with HT Lifestyle the early signs women should never ignore.

Cervical cancer can develop quietly, without pain or obvious symptoms, making it easy to miss in its early stages. Many women only realise something is wrong when the disease has advanced. From subtle changes in bleeding patterns to unusual discharge, these early signs are often dismissed as stress, hormonal shifts , or ageing.

Early red flags to watch for “One of the earliest red flags is any alteration in a woman’s usual bleeding pattern,” she says. “This includes bleeding between periods, bleeding after sexual intercourse, or spotting that occurs before a period and then progresses into normal flow. Many women attribute such changes to stress, hormonal fluctuations, or approaching menopause. However, these patterns could indicate cervical erosion, injury, or early cancerous changes in the cervix.”

“Any unexpected bleeding should be evaluated by a doctor,” she emphasises. “Even if it turns out to be benign, it is not something to ignore.”

“Most women experience vaginal discharge at some point, often due to fungal or bacterial infections. These are usually curdy white and respond well to treatment. Cervical cancer–related discharge, however, tends to look and feel different,” explains Dr Jayaraman.

She advises paying attention to discharge, that is:

* Watery or excessively runny

* Yellowish in colour

* Tinged with blood

* Associated with a foul smell

“Such discharge may be subtle at first and easy to overlook, but it can be an early indicator of abnormal cervical changes that require investigation,” she adds.

“Periods that suddenly become heavier or more prolonged deserve medical attention, particularly in women approaching perimenopause,” says Dr Jayaraman. “Because menstrual irregularities are common during this phase, symptoms are often dismissed as ‘just hormonal.’ This is where cervical cancer can be missed. A detailed gynaecological examination may reveal early disease that would otherwise go unnoticed.”

Advanced symptoms and the importance of screening More alarming symptoms, such as unexplained weight loss, persistent lower back pain, severe pelvic discomfort, painful urination, or difficulty during bowel movements, usually appear much later, when the cancer has progressed to stages 2, 3, or 4 and may have begun spreading to surrounding tissues.

“By the time these symptoms show up, the disease is no longer silent,” she warns. “But treatment becomes more complex.” “The most important message women need to hear is simple: don’t wait for severe symptoms to act. Regular cervical screening, especially after the age of 30, can detect changes long before cancer develops,” says Dr Jayaraman.

“Equally important is listening to your body, and trusting it enough to seek medical advice when something feels different. Cervical cancer is largely preventable and highly treatable when caught early. The tragedy is not the disease itself, but how often its quiet signs are ignored,” she adds.

“In women’s health, silence should never be mistaken for safety,” concludes Dr Hemanandini.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

