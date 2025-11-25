Bengaluru nutritionist shares how to fix the damage when late night dinner is unavoidable: If your shift ends at 4am...

Are you looking for practical dietary advice if you need to eat late regularly due to lifestyle factors such as work or travel? Then you have come to the right place to learn about a realistic approach to late-night eating that counters conventional wisdom and highlights the importance of establishing a 12 to 14-hour intermittent fasting window following dinner. Also read | ‘3 foods you should eat at least 4 times a week or daily' Anupama shared that the key is to try to eat at least two hours before going to bed, and for very late meals, consume a balanced dinner earlier in the day and a lighter meal, such as soup or a salad, before sleep. (Freepik)

Establishing the intermittent fasting window

Here are the key strategies and rules for handling late-night eating, according Anupama Menon, a nutritionist from Bengaluru. She shared an Instagram post titled 'Late shift? Here is how to fix the damage', on November 24.

She said in the video she posted, “If eating dinner late is unavoidable because of work, travel, or your lifestyle, this is for you. What I am about to say may go against a lot of the advice you heard. But it's the realistic way to handle late-night eating. First, note the exact time that you finished dinner. Then wait 12 hours before your first meal the next morning. That's your intermittent fasting window.”

Anupama added:

• If your life is stressful or you are a woman over 40, keep that window between 12 and 12 and a half hours.

• If you are less stressed and you have a balanced schedule, you can then stretch it 14 hours, not more, not less.

The golden rule for meal timing

Anupama said the key is to try to eat at least two hours before going to bed. She shared, “Next, the golden rule. Eat two hours before bed whenever possible. So, if you are eating at 9 pm, aim to sleep by 11 pm. But what if your dinner is later than that? Here is the fix. Eat a proper, balanced meal earlier at work. And when you reach home, just have something light, like a soup, salad, or a small healthy snack. That way you are not going to bed uncomfortably full, but you are not starving either.”

Strategy for very late dinners

She shared a specific schedule adjustment for late-night shift workers, prioritising consistent meal and sleep timings even when the hours are reversed. “For late night shift workers, the logic is simple. Just shift your timings. If your shift ends at 4 am, you have your dinner by about 10:30–11pm, a small snack around 1:30–2am, sleep at 5am, and wake up around 11am or 12pm for lunch. You will be sorted as best as possible in this situation. Even if your hours are flipped. Nothing can replace regular meal timings and proper sleep. But when life dishes out lemons, you make the best lemonade ever,” Anupama concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.