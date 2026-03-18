Bengaluru urologist warns about higher risks of kidney stones in summer, know how to stay protected in advance
Kidney stone risks exponentially go up because of a few lifestyle habits and practices. Know from a urologist how to curb the risks.
The much-awaited summer season is finally here. There's a lot of room for fun and activity. From heading to trending international tropical paradises, lounging in boujee hammocks, savouring floating breakfasts with a mimosa in hand, to visiting nostalgic ancestral homes and climbing trees to pluck mangoes from trees, summer is undoubtedly exhilarating and keeps you on your toes.
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But amid all the cheer and celebration, don't lose sight of your health. It is essential to stay protected. The best way to do so is by being aware of potential health issues one may be vulnerable to. A little bit of anticipation goes a long way to keep you safe.
Among the many health conditions, kidney stones rise to the top. To understand how one can stay protected ahead of the summer season, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Chandan M N, consultant urologist, andrologist and renal transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru.
He observed that every summer a pattern emerges in relation to certain health issues, with one of them being renal disease. “Urologists across India see a predictable surge in kidney stone cases every summer,” he said. The most obvious explanation, according to general consensus, is dehydration and reduced water intake, which can result in concentrated urine and crystal formation. However, Dr Chandan offered a grim reality check, explaining that the root cause of summer kidney stones is far more complex. “Modern lifestyles are quietly adding fuel to the problem,” he remarked.
Top 3 reasons for kidney stone cases in summer season
Biy Here are the 3 main reasons behind summer kidney stones:
1. Extreme weight loss diets
With the summer season fast approaching, those craving the much-coveted summer body are in the final lap, doubling down on their efforts and resorting to intensive diets. But this is the problem the urologist warned about. High-protein weight loss diets are one of the main contributors. Ironically, these types of diets are hailed as the fitness standard, but in reality, they backfire and cause additional problems, like kidney stones.
“Excess animal protein increases calcium and uric acid in urine while lowering citrate, a natural inhibitor of stone formation,” Dr Chandan reasoned.
To beat the summer heat, the love for chilled drinks goes through the roof. But don't go overboard, as the doctor warned, “Many people turn to iced tea, packaged juices, or cola to beat the heat. These drinks often contain high oxalate or sugar levels, both of which can increase stone risk.” He also brought to notice some healthy food swaps that backfire. The urologist flagged spinach, nuts and certain seeds, which increase oxalate intake when consumed excessively.
2. Overuse of supplements
Supplement has become the new buzzword, but your health may not agree if you excessively consume certain types of supplements. One such supplement overuse, which triggers kidney stones, is vitamin C. “In the body, excess vitamin C can convert into oxalate, a key component of the most common kidney stones.” Dr Chandan added.
He also advised against snacking on salty chips and processed foods, as they can raise urinary calcium in your body.
3. Sweating
Summer brings major environmental shifts. These changes don't stay isolated, they can affect your health during the season. The sun flexes its muscles in the summer, making you sweat left and right. It is already understood that dehydration is one of the causes of kidney stones, but it is much more multifaceted than you realise.
The urologist addressed some sweating-related facts, “Prolonged time in air-conditioned spaces. People sweat less noticeably indoors but still lose fluids gradually, often without increasing water intake.” Likewise, intense gym workouts can also cause electrolyte imbalance, which may worsen teh situation.
But why is sweating so important? What happens in your body as you sweat? “Heavy sweating leads to the loss of sodium and other minerals, altering urine chemistry and promoting crystal formation,” Dr Chandan explained.
Warning signs
To be better prepared, knowing the red flag signs is a must. The urologist shared 4 signs which people on extreme diets and heavy gym-goers, particularly, should take note of:
- Burning sensation during urination
- Persistent flank pain
- Blood in urine
- Repeated urinary infections
Prevention
Dr Chandan assured that the prevention is actually quite straightforward.
“Along with adequate hydration, people should maintain balanced meals with moderate protein, controlled salt intake, and natural sources of citrate such as lemon or citrus fruits," he outlined the essentials. "Alternating water with electrolyte-rich fluids during heavy sweating, avoiding crash diets, and moderating supplement use are equally important.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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