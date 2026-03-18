Bengaluru urologist warns about higher risks of kidney stones in summer, know how to stay protected in advance

The much-awaited summer season is finally here. There's a lot of room for fun and activity. From heading to trending international tropical paradises, lounging in boujee hammocks, savouring floating breakfasts with a mimosa in hand, to visiting nostalgic ancestral homes and climbing trees to pluck mangoes from trees, summer is undoubtedly exhilarating and keeps you on your toes.



ALSO READ: Hyderabad urologist shares dangers of holding back pee: ‘Bacteria get more time to multiply…’ Summer season surges the chances of developing kidney stones.

But amid all the cheer and celebration, don't lose sight of your health. It is essential to stay protected. The best way to do so is by being aware of potential health issues one may be vulnerable to. A little bit of anticipation goes a long way to keep you safe.

Among the many health conditions, kidney stones rise to the top. To understand how one can stay protected ahead of the summer season, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Chandan M N, consultant urologist, andrologist and renal transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru.

He observed that every summer a pattern emerges in relation to certain health issues, with one of them being renal disease. “Urologists across India see a predictable surge in kidney stone cases every summer,” he said. The most obvious explanation, according to general consensus, is dehydration and reduced water intake, which can result in concentrated urine and crystal formation. However, Dr Chandan offered a grim reality check, explaining that the root cause of summer kidney stones is far more complex. “Modern lifestyles are quietly adding fuel to the problem,” he remarked.