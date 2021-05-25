Bhagyashree’s single-leg deadlift on BOSU ball will make your jaws drop in awe

When most of us will sweat it out while nailing a single-leg deadlift on a flat ground, Bhagyashree at 52 years is hands down the fitness goals that we aspire to be. Giving health enthusiasts a run for their money, Bhagyashree recently gave them a glimpse of her BOSU circuit workout for core statbility and this video is all the exercise motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree shared the video featuring her nailing a single-leg deadlift on BOSU ball and our jaws just dropped in awe. Donning a pink spaghetti top teamed with a pair of grey tights and a pair of spotless white sneakers with hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the sporty look, Bhagyashree was featured standing on a BOSU Balance Trainer or BOSU ball which is an inflated rubber hemisphere attached to a rigid platform with the dome side facing down.

BOSU, which stands for "both sides up", makes almost every exercise more challenging as it provides an unstable surface while the device remains stable. Standing on one foot centered on the black side of the ball, Bhagyashree slowly rotated her hips back and bent forward at the waist.

Keeping her chest and head up as she bent her back parallel to the ground, without bending her knee, Bhagyashree kept the majority of her weight on her straightened leg and clasped her hands together before her.

Displaying incredible balance, focus and leg stability, the actor stood on one foot with her lifted leg lengthened behind her, then hinged forward and lowered her torso as she straightened the back leg with her hands now folded above her head.

Smiling and giving thumbs up to the camera, Bhagyashree captioned the video, “Travel...seems so futuristic now so all I can do is listen to this song... Fly away with me.....in my dreams thats all I see. #worldismyoyster #flying #swissballworkout #balance #domorebemore #beyourownkindofbeautiful #bethewomanyouwanttobe (sic).”

Benefits:

This single-leg deadlift movement on BOSU ball challenges your quadriceps and hip flexors, keeps a neutral spine and strong core the entire time, improves stability by activating the muscles around your ankles, recruiting your core muscles and glutes on fire. It strengthens the core, hips and lower extremities and prevents injury risks while working on other things like cardio endurance, speeding up metabolism rate and burning more fat during and even after the workout.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter