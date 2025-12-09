Breast reduction is the most popular plastic surgery among men in the US: How it works and the lives it changed

Gynecomastia, or the overdevelopment of breast tissue in males as a result of hormone imbalance, is a surprisingly common occurrence. Studies have shown that between 40% to 50% of men experience the condition at some point in their lives. Men are increasingly seeking surgical help to overcome gynecomastia, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. (Clem Onojeghuo / Pexels)

In many cases, it occurs during puberty and resolves on its own. However, doctors in the US claim that more people are now seeking an active solution to the problem.

As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the breast reduction procedure has become the most popular plastic surgery among men, with doctors performing 26,430 operations in 2024. For comparison, the number was 20,955 in 2019.

Dr Claudia Kim, chief medical officer and lead cosmetic surgeon at New Look New Life in Manhattan, believes social media is responsible for men opening up about their struggles with gynecomastia.

“There are certain kinds of pain that are worth experiencing, and (surgery) is one of them,” she told New York Post in an interview. “When you have this condition, you’re willing to go through anything and everything to overcome it.”

Experiences of undergoing breast reduction surgery

One of Dr Kim’s patients is Brooklyn-based Brian Lewis Gonzalez, who began experiencing gynecomastia while in school. In 2021, Gonzalez took out a loan and underwent a $10,000 surgery to remove the excess fat, glandular tissue and skin.

“It changed my life,” he told NYP. “I had to get used to walking with my chest out and having confidence. Before, it felt like I was carrying around a big bag of rocks — that’s what my gynecomastia was.”

For 32-year-old radio personality Kelbin Ramirez, gynecomastia became apparent during puberty, at a time when he was wrestling with his sexuality.

It was in his thirties that Ramirez was able to pay for his surgery. “I never really understood confidence until … post-surgery,” he told NYP. “Now I wear whatever I want. I’m not crying in fitting rooms anymore. I go up to people and introduce myself. It has completely changed everything.”

How does gynecomastia surgery work?

The procedures involved in gynecomastia surgery are decided by doctors based on the type and severity of the condition in the patient.

In case the breast enlargement is due to excess fat deposits, also known as pseudo-gynecomastia, liposuction is typically the way to go.

However, if there is overdevelopment of firm, glandular breast tissue beneath the nipple, the mass is removed by surgeons through an incision, generally made around the areola.

According to Dr Kim, many men suffering from gynecomastia have both glandular and fatty tissue in the chest, and thus require both liposuction and excision.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.