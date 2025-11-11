Can air pollution harm your unborn baby? Doctor explains how poor AQI affects pregnancy

Pregnancy is a delicate phase where a woman's body works tirelessly to nurture a new life. While most mothers focus on eating right and getting enough rest, few realize how much the air they breathe matters. Air pollution, measured through the air quality index (AQI), has quietly become one of the leading environmental risks to maternal and fetal health. Studies show that poor air quality can lead to premature birth, low birth weight, and even developmental issues in children. This happens because an unborn baby receives all its oxygen and nutrition from the mother. All that the mother eats, feels, inhales, or comes in contact with can influence the baby's growth. In such circumstances, we can only imagine the harmful effects of air pollution on the fetus. Air pollution can put your baby at higher risk of developing asthma later in life! (Adobe Stock)

Dr Vaishali Sharma, MD (AIIMS), COAG (Harvard), and RCOG Associate (London), tells Health Shots that protecting yourself from harmful air pollution during pregnancy can make a significant difference to both your health and your baby's future.

How does air pollution impact pregnancy?

Here are some of the most common side effects of air pollution on you and your baby:

1. Low birth weight and developmental concerns

During a normal pregnancy, babies weigh between six and nine pounds at birth. But exposure to polluted air increases the risk of babies being born underweight, below five pounds and eight ounces. As per the American Pregnancy Association, one in every 12 babies in the US is underweight, and maternal exposure to poor air quality is a key factor. Dr Sharma explains that even minor improvements in air quality during pregnancy can significantly lower such risks. Low birth weight babies may face developmental challenges and require special care in early life.

2. Increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Infants are highly sensitive to air quality. Regular exposure to polluted environments or passive smoke can elevate the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Poor indoor air, especially in households with smoking, can harm a baby's respiratory health. Dr Sharma warns that expectant mothers should ensure smoke-free, well-ventilated living spaces to reduce this risk.

3. Possible link to autism

Yes, there is a link between air pollution exposure and autism. A notable Harvard study found that women exposed to high levels of particulate matter during their third trimester were twice as likely to have a child with autism, especially those living near highways or industrial areas. Pollutants like fine particles and nitrogen oxides may disrupt fetal brain development. Dr Sharma advises pregnant women to limit outdoor exposure in high-traffic areas whenever possible.

4. Premature delivery and asthma complications

Polluted air is a major trigger for premature births. Babies born before 37 weeks often face challenges like poor lung development and neurological issues. Air pollution can also worsen asthma in expectant mothers. "When asthma is not managed properly, it can lead to preeclampsia and reduced oxygen flow to the baby," says Dr Sharma. This may result in poor growth or low birth weight. Long-term exposure can even increase the child's risk of developing asthma later in life.

How to protect yourself during pregnancy?

Here are 7 tips to reduce the risk of air pollution during pregnancy:

1. Monitor air quality

Use air quality index (AQI) apps or websites to check air quality daily. Avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.

2. Use air purifiers

Install air purifiers with HEPA filters at home to reduce indoor pollutants. They help filter out pollutants, providing cleaner air for you and your baby.

3. Ensure proper ventilation

Keep windows open when AQI is good and maintain humidity levels to prevent indoor air stagnation.

4. Limit outdoor exposure

When you need to be outdoors, plan your activities during times when the air quality is better. Go out during early mornings or after rain when the air is cleaner. Avoid busy roads and construction sites.

5. Avoid smoking

While during pregnancy you should never smoke, you should also reduce your exposure to passive smoking. "Never smoke indoors and request others to change clothes after smoking outside," suggests Dr Vaishali.

6. Wear a mask

Use an N95 mask if you are stepping out in polluted air to reduce inhalation of harmful particles.

7. Add indoor plants

Plants like peace lily, snake plant, and spider plant can help improve indoor air quality naturally. They help you and your baby inhale fresh air by removing hazardous compounds from the atmosphere and replacing carbon dioxide with oxygen.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)