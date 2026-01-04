Can appendicitis mimic menstrual cramps? Pain medicine doctor explains how to tell the difference and when to seek help

Severe lower abdominal pain is often brushed off as “just bad period cramps,” but in some cases, it can be a sign of something far more serious. Appendicitis is notorious for mimicking menstrual pain, and many people experiencing a worsening appendix mistake it for an unusually painful cycle - sometimes until the condition becomes dangerous. Knowing how appendicitis pain behaves differently, and understanding when period pain crosses a red flag line, can be crucial in getting timely medical help. It is important to stop ignoring pain that feels unusual for your cycle.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fortis Hospital surgeon warns against ignoring these 4 abdominal symptoms, shares when to seek medical help

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the key differences between appendicitis and menstrual cramps, helping people recognise when period pain may signal something more serious. In an Instagram video shared on January 3, the pain medicine specialist explains how to tell the two apart and highlights the warning signs that signal when it’s important to seek medical attention.

Appendicitis pain and menstrual cramps

According to Dr Sood, appendicitis pain is often mistaken for menstrual cramps, especially in women of reproductive age, because the early symptoms often overlap. Both can cause similar symptoms like pain in the lower abdomen, nausea, fatigue and a general feeling of being unwell. However, the doctor highlights that appendicitis behaves differently as it progresses.

How to spot the difference?

Dr Sood outlines two main differences between appendicitis and period pain. The key difference is how appendicitis pain progresses and worsens with movement.

He explains, “The pain often starts near the belly button and then moves to the lower right side of the abdomen. Unlike menstrual cramps, it tends to steadily worsen instead of coming in waves. Another key difference is how the pain reacts to movement; appendicitis pain usually becomes sharper with walking, coughing or pressing on the area and may come with loss of appetite, vomiting, or even a fever.”

The physician also adds that the pain can become sharper or more severe if the inflammation spreads or the appendix ruptures. He highlights, “If inflammation spreads or the appendix ruptures, the pain could suddenly become severe, constant, and widespread.”

When to contact a doctor?

Dr Sood clearly emphasises that a woman’s pain should never be automatically dismissed as menstrual cramps. It is important to recognise your symptoms and seek medical attention if the pain feels different from your usual cycle or behaves differently.

He highlights, “If your pain feels different from your usual cycle, keeps escalating, or doesn't behave the way it normally does, it deserves to be taken seriously and evaluated.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.