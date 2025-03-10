Can coffee affect older adults’ posture and balance? Here's what new study says

It is believed that drinking coffee can affect postural performance and balance in older adults. However, a new study proves otherwise. The study, published in Experimental Gerontology, investigated the impact of coffee in control and posture in older adults, and the results are surprising. The study observed that enjoying a strong cup of coffee once in a while is not that bad news, as earlier thought. Also read | Forget superfoods: Your morning coffee could be the secret to a longer life Enjoying a strong cup of coffee once in a while is not that bad news, as earlier thought. (Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 22 healthy older adults (12 men and 10 women) with an average age of 68 years. The participants attended four sessions of drinking coffee - consuming caffeinated coffee, drinking decaffeinated coffee, taking a placebo beverage, or consuming no fluid at all. Then the participants were asked to perform balance and posture tests under certain circumstances, such as standing with their eyes closed, or standing on soft surfaces. Their body’s center of pressure was measured. Physical functions involving chair stands, arm curls, a timed walking test, and a step test was also recorded.

Over the period of the study, the researchers observed that coffee had little effect on posture and balance control in older adults. Participants who consumed caffeinated coffee had very similar performances to that of the ones who drank decaffeinated coffee, the placebo, or had no fluid.

Caffeinated coffee vs. decaffeinated coffee:

One minor change was noticed – it was observed that people who drank caffeinated coffee had more frequency of small balance adjustments than the other ones. However, this does not translate into coffee's significant effects on posture and balance control.

The researchers, in their paper, concluded, “This suggests that coffee has limited effects on balance performance or physical function but may influence both balance complexity and the strategy utilised to maintain upright stance. Overall, a strong cup of coffee does not significantly influence balance and measures of functional performance in healthy older adults.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.