Can fatty liver disease affect children? Doctor busts 3 myths, shares facts

Fatty liver disease is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver, causing inflammation, scarring, and potentially cirrhosis. While it is commonly associated with adults, the impact of fatty liver on children is often overlooked. Fatty liver disease can lead to inflammation, scarring and cirrhosis.(Twitter/AHealthyBod)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravindra Kanna, paediatric, Apollo Clinic, Manikonda said, “It is fast becoming a silent epidemic due to changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles, which is one of the growing concerns among the parents. The primary reasons for this alarming health issue are unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, and increasing obesity among children.”

Dr Kanna added, “Fatty liver in children is a silent yet growing epidemic. With increased awareness, timely diagnosis, and a strong focus on preventive lifestyle habits, we can protect our children’s liver health and ensure a healthier future.”

The doctor also busted a few myths associated with fatty liver disease:

Myth 1: Fatty liver disease is alcoholic disease

Fact: Fatty liver is not an alcoholic disease; it is found in many kids who are exposed to eating foods loaded with sugar and unhealthy fats. Not doing enough exercise and high exposure to screen time is one of the reasons for the sharp rise in fatty liver cases among kids.

Children who develop fatty liver often show signs like extra weight around the belly, constant tiredness, darkening of the skin around their neck and joints, and low energy levels.

Today, an increasing number of children are affected by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. (NALD)(Shutterstock)

Myth 2: Lifestyle changes can’t prevent fatty liver disease in children

Fact: Fatty liver disease can be prevented or reversed with some simple changes at home like reducing the sugar intake in your daily diet, replacing packaged drinks with natural homemade juices. Encourage daily outdoor play like sports, cycling, or simple playground activity. Choose Healthy Snacks and avoid processed snacks like chips and candy. Instead, offer healthier alternatives like fruits, nuts, roasted chickpeas, and whole-grain snacks.

Myth 3: Regular doctor visits are not necessary

Fact: Addressing the issue early with simple lifestyle changes can significantly improve liver health and prevent serious complications as children grow. Regular doctor visits with liver health checks are important, especially for children who are overweight or show signs of obesity.

