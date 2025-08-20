Can menopause lead to weight gain? Gynecologist busts this and 6 other myths

Menopause refers to the end of the reproductive years of a woman, usually marked by consecutive 12 months of no menstruation. While this is a natural biological condition, it is often shrouded in myths and misconceptions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Knowing the facts can empower women to welcome this phase with optimism and sound health choices.” Also read | Menopause and hormonal changes: Doctor shares tips to manage symptoms naturally Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life.

The gynecologist further busted several myths about menopause.

Myth 1: Menopause occurs overnight

Fact: Menopause is not a sudden occurrence, but a gradual process often initiated by perimenopause, which takes several years. Hormone levels are unsteady during this time, causing irregular periods before they completely cease.

Myth 2: Only older women experience menopause

Fact: Although the mean age is 45–55, a few women also go through early menopause because of genetics, medical interventions, or illness. Knowledge is the key to timely intervention and symptom management.

Myth 3: Menopause always leads to severe symptoms

Fact: Not all women suffer from extreme hot flashes, mood changes, or sleeplessness. Symptoms are often mild for most and may be managed with lifestyle modifications, eating habits, and sometimes medication.

Menopause does not occur overnight.(Shutterstock)

Myth 4: Menopause marks the end of sex

Fact: While hormonal changes do impact libido and vaginal health, these can be corrected through open discussion with your physician, lubricants, hormone therapy, or other medical treatments. Most women have rich and satisfying relationships after menopause. Also read | Menopause coach shares 6 tips to improve sleep during menopause; says eat well, reduce screen time and stay cool

Myth 5: Weight gain is automatic

Fact: Hormonal shifts can change fat distribution, but menopause itself won't automatically lead to weight gain. Eating healthily, exercising regularly, and sleeping well contribute much more towards keeping a healthy weight.

Myth 6: You can't get pregnant after 40

Fact: As long as you haven't been 12 months without your period, you are still able to get pregnant. You might still need to use birth control during perimenopause if you do not want to get pregnant.

Myth 7: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is dangerous for everyone

Fact: HRT can be safe and effective for many women when prescribed after a thorough evaluation. It’s important to discuss the benefits and risks with your gynecologist to determine what’s best for you. Also read | Doctor shares 6 ways women can take care of their mental health during menopause

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.