Can wearing a black bra or sleeping in one cause breast cancer? Surgeon debunks common myths and shares 5 warning signs

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting early detection through self-examination and mammography. On this occasion, let's take a moment to address the myths surrounding breast cancer. There are many everyday habits that are suspected to increase breast cancer risk. What are these habits, and how true are these claims?

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Dr Rohan Khandelwal, breast cancer surgeon and director of The Breast Centre, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, addressed these common doubts and shed light on the medical evidence behind them. He highlighted myths like what happens if you sleep with a bra on and the colour of a bra.

He explained these myths to HT Lifestyle from a clinical perspective and said that breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in breast tissue grow uncontrollably. Everyday clothing or sleeping positions have not been shown to trigger this process.